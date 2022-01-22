All About The Super Talented Bollywood Actor, Early Life, Family, Drama & Movies, Upcoming Projects

Publication date: January 22, 2022 Author: Aru Prakash

Jim Sarbh: Indian actor Jim Sarbh is known for his exceptional and effortless expertise in the field of acting. The 34-year-old Screen Award winner made his Bollywood debut a few years ago. In a short time he reached the heights of popularity, but all this was not easy. The Bajirao Mastani actor worked in theater as a director. as well as an actor for an extended period. Let’s take a look at the journey of this extraordinarily talented actor, Jim Sarbh.

Youth and family of Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh was born on August 27, 1987 into a Parsi Zoroastrian family. Jim was born in Bombay. He has his mother and father in his family. His mother worked as a physiotherapist, while his father is a former sailor, he is also a regional manager for P&O Ports South and Middle East Asia. At the age of three, Jim Sarbh had moved to Australia with his family and returned to Mumbai at the age of eight. Jim currently lives in the Versova area of ​​Mumbai.

Training of Jim Sarbh

Jim completed his education from the American School of Bombay, located in Bandra, Mumbai. He holds an undergraduate degree in Psychology and pursued it at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Theatrical roles and Bollywood debut of Jim Sarbh

(20092016)

Right after finishing his studies, Jim Sarbh did an internship with Alliance Theater in Atlanta, he did this literary internship for a year. During his internship, he performed in theater productions like The Show!, The Breakup, Tennis in Nablus and Ice Glen. He also won the Major Supporting Role Metropolitan Atlanta Theater Award.

In 2012 decided to move back to Mumbai and started participating in local theater scenes. In 2013 he played the character Happy Loman in Death of a Salesman for which he received a lot of attention and applause. He worked in plays like What’s Done is Done, The Glass Menagerie, The Merchant of Venice. He also appeared in Kalki Koechlin’s Living Room.

In 2014, Jim Sarbh branched out into writing and also made his directorial debut with his productions Bull and Eat respectively. In 2015, he also secured a place in Forbes India’s 30 under 30 list for the contributions he has made to the Mumbai theater industry.

In 2016, Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood film debut with Ram Madhvani’s biopic Neerja. He played the antagonistic character of a terrorist who hijacks the plane. Sarbh was extremely noticed and appreciated for his work. He also directed two films in 2016, including Yashodhara by Jyoti Patil and 3 Takes by Daria Gai. He has also been seen in shorts like Akshat Verma’s Mamas Boys and Gouri Dutt’s Like Summer Like Rain.

Bollywood Career of Jim Sarbh

(2017present)

In 2017, Jim Sarbh had two Bollywood releases in 2017 Death in the Gunj, which was a thriller and the romance film Raabta which also had Sushant Sngh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the cast. He also starred in Natasha Mendonca’s first directorial project named Ajeeb Ashiq, it was an independent film with a major theme of gender identity and human sexuality. This production traveled all over Europe and appeared in many film festivals.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 period drama Padmavat, he played the role of Malik Kafur, alongside Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. His character and his portrayal were so strong that even after Ranveer Singh’s presence and all the controversies associated with the film, his brilliant performance could not be concealed. In 2019, he appeared on web show Zoya Akhtars Made In Heaven opposite Sobhita Dhulipala and others. He also had a role in the Netflix original movie House Arrest. The following year, he was seen in another Netflix Original film Yeh Ballet. In 2020 he was seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, he shared the screen with Zoa Morani and others and the project was released on ZEE5 in October.

Jim Sarbh’s Upcoming Projects

Jim Sarbh will be seen in the web series Rocket Boys in the lead role. He will be seen playing the role of nuclear scientist ace Dr. Homi J Bhabha in the biographical and period drama. He will share the screen with Ishwak Singh, who will play the role of another nuclear physicist, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. The series will premiere on the SonyLiv OTT platform on February 4. The screenplay and direction of Rocket Boys is being directed by Abhay Pannu. Actors like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad and Arjun Radhakrishnan will also be seen in key roles. Nikkhil Advani is the creator of the show and the show is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment.

Jim Sarbh’s Instagram:

Jim Sarbh has over 350,000 followers on his Instagram account and he mostly posts about his projects and collaborations. Here is his instagram: