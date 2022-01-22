Trending news: did you recognize the mischief in the eyes, the innocence on the face? Today she is known as the Babli Girl of Bollywood.

Bollywood actress childhood photo: Bollywood stars always make headlines because of their looks and style. Fans are also desperate about their favorite star. We have often seen that fans are ready to do anything to get a glimpse of their favorite star. In such a situation, if the childhood glimpse of his favorite star is captured, then it will be pleasant to sleep.

In fact, an image is going viral on social networks, in which we see a pretty little girl with mischievous eyes. Standing in a sadhna cup, this girl carries a teddy bear on her shoulder. With a cheeky laugh, this girl looks very cute while posing in front of the camera. Hardly anyone would have recognized him. Well, that seems hard to recognize, so let’s not worry. Why Are We This is the photo of Heropanti making her Bollywood debut Kriti I say (Kriti Sanon), who is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood today.

He captured people’s hearts with his acting in many movies including “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Panipat”, “Luka Chupi”. Kriti has a huge fan following on social media. She often shares her photos for fans. Seeing the glimpses of her childhood, her fans will remember her beautiful childhood.

Seeing this photo of her, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that, as beautiful and fit as Kriti looks today, she was as cute as ever in her childhood. On the work side, the actress is currently filming for ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, ‘Shehzada’ featuring Kartik Aaryan, ‘Ganpath’ featuring Tiger Shroff and ‘Adipurush’ featuring Prabhas and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ featuring Akshay Kumar will be seen. Eh.

