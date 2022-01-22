Artists Priyanka congratulate Nick on the child’s first home





Congratulations to the Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas as they welcome their first child by surrogacy. On Friday, they announced the couple were overjoyed after sharing they have now embraced parenthood. Sharing a note on Instagram tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote: “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you very much.” Nick Jonas also shared the same message on his social media page. As the news broke, celebrities also dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Lara Dutta, Sania Mirza, Mindy Kaling, Rebel Wilson, Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, among others were thrilled for the couple. Esha Gupta dropped heart emojis while Mini Mathur wrote, “Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. This is amazing news.” Pooja Hegde wrote: “Congratulations. I send you all loads of love and light! » Neha Dhupia commented, “Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas – best news ever” Octavia Spencer, Lily James, Preity Zinta among others continued to send warm wishes to the new parents. “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on wonderful news! » Lilly Singh wrote, “Aye! Can’t wait for the hugs!”, while Priyanka’s brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas dropped heart emojis. Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant wrote, “Congratulations!” Kal Penn wrote the comedian, “Congratulations! Uncle Kalpen is ready to babysit! » Even Nick Jonas also shared the same post and Hollywood music stars wanted the couple. Ryan Tedder wrote: “Oh my god huge congratulations! Wow,” Jordan McGraw dropped a heart emoji. Earlier, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, when asked about starting a family with Nick, Priyanka said, “You know, you want to make God laugh and tell him your plans and I’m not the one who made those plans, but yeah absolutely, whenever it’s the right time, it’s something we definitely won’t.” In one vanity lounge interviewing that January, she had said, “They (the children) are a big part of our desire for the future. By the grace of God, when it happens, it happens.” When Priyanka asked if she would slow down on the career front after embracing motherhood, she said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.” Have something to add to the story? Share in the comments below.

