A Salman Khan fan once trolled Shah Rukh Khan over Raees box office collections; His response Kickass shouted “Shut up”





Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the wittiest personalities in Bollywood with a strong knack for improvising in any given situation. His sense of humor often takes the internet by storm, especially for his savage responses during #AskSRK sessions. The actor had already shown his sassy side when he dodged a netizen who tried to search him, asking about his movie Raees before it even hit theaters. For the uninitiated, Raees is a dramatic action movie released in theaters in 2017. The movie ran into several issues in terms of release date as the makers did their best to avoid a clash with Salman’s film Sultan. Even though SRK and Salman share a very strong relationship right now, their friendship has had its own share of ups and downs. Even today, fans of these two superstars often trolled and attacked each other on Twitter even though there was no bad blood between the actors themselves. Shah Rukh Khan often hosts an interactive session with fans on Twitter where he discusses several topics including his upcoming movies and thoughts on life. A few years ago, a Twitter account that largely follows Salman Khan tried to make it clear to SRK that his movie Raees didn’t have a proper release date. In an attempt to indirectly dig the actor, the troll wrote, @iamsrk #AskSRK sir raees ne pluto planet by kitna collection kiya abhi tk… Shah Rukh Khan, however, was quick to prove that he wasn’t the one to bother with. Correcting general human knowledge, the actor wrote, Pluto is no longer a planet…just inform. https://twitter.com/beingparagpati. Here’s a preview of the Tweet. Pluto is no longer a planet…just inform. https://t.co/lXqDI0ql87 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016 Work-wise, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to share screen space in YRFs Pathan which is currently in production. The film is set to feature Salman in a cameo role, portraying the character Tiger from his hit action franchise of the same name. Log in to Koimoi to learn more about Bollywood Must Read: Hide Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spark dating rumors with hickey; Internet users joke, shows Ladki Ka Chakkar Hai Babu Bhaiya Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

