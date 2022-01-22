Entertainment
“His future could be in Hollywood”
LEWIS HAMILTON has remained tight-lipped about his future in Formula 1 as he may be eyeing a career in Hollywood.
This is the view of former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
British superstar Hamilton has barely said a word since he was controversially stripped of a record eighth world title on the final day of last season.
And there have been numerous reports suggesting the 37-year-old will quit the sport before the start of the new campaign.
The Mercedes man is a huge hit off the track with ventures such as a collaboration with fashion giant Tommy Hilfiger.
And he also writes and records his own music and even featured on Christina Aguilera’s song in 2018 Pipe.
As a result, Canadian Villeneuve, 50, believes Hamilton could keep his options open.
He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: I interpret Hamilton’s silence as if he wanted to put distance between him and [Mercedes chief] Toto Wolff.
After all, you can lose in style, while Toto behaved like someone playing Monopoly.
“When he loses, [he] throw the whole board in the air.
In doing so, Wolff suffered a lot of image damage, in my opinion.
Hamilton is sensitive to this because he is thinking about his future in America, maybe even in Hollywood.
Despite his ambition to be a success off the track, Villeneuve says the Briton’s return will depend on the quality of the car produced by Mercedes after some issues last season.
He added: It depends on the car Mercedes will give Hamilton, whether he can win easily with it or not.
Lewis is also a little more tired, he had [some] easy seasons after Nico Rosberg left and he really won’t want to have another year like he had last season.
He thought he could easily win the record eighth title and it didn’t happen.
“MUCH WORSE”
It’s like a diamond that you have in your hands and then all of a sudden it’s taken out of your hands.
That way it hurt a lot more than if [Max] Verstappen would have simply led the whole race.
Despite the radio silence, Merc boss Zak Brown recently told RACER he was confident Ham would stay.
He said: I think hell will be back.
He’s a racing driver. I think he is at the top of his game.
“I’m sure he’s very angry, but I think race car drivers want to race and I think he’s a fighter, and he wants to come back and try to win an eighth championship.
“If he is able to do that, it would elevate him above Michael Schumacher, who is himself a seven-time F1 world champion.
I don’t think he’s ready to retire.
It’s my personal opinion, I didn’t tell him about it, because once you hang up, you hang up.
I guess you could come back like some have, but I don’t think he’s ready to hang up and I don’t think he’s going to let one incident put him on retirement.
