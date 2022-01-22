Entertainment
Oswego Snowman Building Contest | arts and entertainment
OSWEGO – The Town of Oswego will host a home snowman building contest on February 19, weather permitting. This is open to homes and businesses in the City of Oswego. There will be three categories: the best traditional, the most creative and the funniest. Participants must use the front yard, side yard or back yard. The judges will be present from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
We are committed to continuing to provide children in the City of Oswego with fun and safe activities as COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our children. We have an exciting list of events and activities planned for 2022, starting with this fun snowman-building contest next month, said Mayor Billy Barlow.
This contest was created to inspire families to work together to build a snowman at home and spend time together as a family.
As we all continue to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, the City/County of Oswego Youth Bureau will be offering a friendly contest for families and businesses to enter (and possibly win an award!,” said Jennifer Losurdo of the Oswego City-County Youth Office.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three categories and runners-up, courtesy of Pizza Villa and plaques awarded for each category courtesy of Precision Sign and Vinyl Tees.
The registration deadline is 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 17. Registration and contest rules will be posted on www.OswegoCityGames.com People must register to be registered.
For more information, contact Jennifer Losurdo at Oswego City-County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 ext. 3451 or by email: [email protected] or see the event page on Facebook at: Snowman Building Contest in City of Oswego.
Sources
2/ https://www.nny360.com/artsandlife/artsandentertainment/snowman-building-contest-in-oswego/article_05fcca7d-991b-5adb-b0b6-42270dfd86e5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022