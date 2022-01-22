Amazon’s ‘As We See It’ offers an incisive, emotional look at autismExBulletin

Jason Katims, executive producer of TV shows like Ffriday night lights and Kinship, has a new show. The Amazon Drama As we see offers an incisive and emotional look at autism.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The executive producer of classic TV shows like “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” has created a new show for Amazon Prime Video about three 20-year-old roommates with autism. It’s called “As We See It”. Reporting by NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: “As We See It” begins with an in-depth examination of how a character on the autism spectrum views the world. Harrison, who hates loud, unexpected noises and bright lights, struggles to walk down the street outside his apartment. An assistant, played by Sosie Bacon, coaches him, speaking in his ear via his mobile phone.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “AS WE SEE IT”)

SOSIE BACON: (As Mandy) OK, so I see a garbage truck. It might be a bit noisy, but that’s okay. Keep walking. You do it well. Everything will be alright.

(RATTLING GARBAGE TRUCK SOUNDBITE)

DEGGANS: But when Harrison, played by Albert Rutecki, comes across a barking dog…

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “AS WE SEE IT”)

BACON: (As Mandy) I’m almost there. You are so close.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING)

ALBERT RUTECKI: (As Harrison) Dog. Dog. Dog. Dog. Dog.

BACON: (As Mandy) Harrison. Harrison.

RUTECKI: (As Harrison) Dog. Dog.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Calm down. Stop talking. You piss him off.

BACON: (As Mandy) It’s okay. It’s OK.

DEGGANS: …He runs back to the apartment, unable to go all the way to the end of the block.

Jason Katims, who created the US version of the show based on an Israeli series, says the show centers on the lives of its neurodiverse characters. By focusing on such a specific situation, Katims says he ended up telling a much more universal story.

JASON KATIMS: Like, I decided to do a show about these three neurodiverse characters on the spectrum and I ended up doing a show that was more like a universal coming of age show about what it’s that, you know, being in your twenties and figuring out your life. In the editing room, I felt like I was surprised myself watching it.

DEGGANS: Like Harrison’s roommate Violet, played by Sue Ann Pien, who says she wants to date a boy who’s not on the spectrum and have sex. So, while working as a cashier at Arby’s, she asks a random customer if he would like to go on a date.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “AS WE SEE IT”)

SUE ANN PIEN: (As Violet) The first date could be something fun and silly, like an arcade. So says Cosmo Online.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Okay.

PIEN: (As Violet) And the second date should be at a restaurant so we can get to know each other. We can’t have sex on the first or second date, but on the third, we can fuck, okay?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) What?

DEGGANS: Unfortunately, the client was married and his wife was standing next to him.

Or consider Jack, played by Rick Glassman, who is a brilliant computer programmer. But he has trouble reading other people’s emotions and managing his own. So when he receives bad news at dinner from his father, played by Joe Mantegna, he deals with it in unexpected ways.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “AS WE SEE IT”)

JOE MANTEGNA: (As Lou) Do you want your father to support you forever?

RICK GLASSMAN: (As Jack) Yeah.

MANTEGNA: (As Lou) I have cancer, Jack. I am fighting for my life and I will continue to fight. But you have to have a job and talk to people when they look at you. I need to know you’re okay, Jack.

GLASSMAN: (As Jack) Can I eat in silence now? I would like to focus on my last installment.

MANTEGNA: (As Lou) Of course.

DEGGANS: Katims says the scripts and portrayals feel authentic in part because Harrison, Violet and Jack are played by actors who identify as being on the autism spectrum. The executive producer also employed neurodiverse people behind the scenes to ensure they weren’t reinforcing harmful tropes. This is ground that Katims has explored before in a different way.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “FOREVER YOUNG”)

BOB DYLAN: (Singing) God bless you and keep you always. May all your wishes come true. May you always do for others and let others do for you.

DEGGANS: As executive producer of NBC’s “Parenthood,” Katims introduced a character on the autism spectrum named Max, who was a child of the main characters. He says many of the storylines involving Max stem from his own experience. His son Sawyer is on the autism spectrum. After seeing statistics showing that large numbers of college-educated people on the spectrum remain unemployed, Katims began to think about her son’s possible future. So when his agent asked him to do an American version of the Israeli show “On The Spectrum”, the ideas started flowing.

KATIMS: You know, I think we hear a lot and see a lot and read a lot about autism in terms of the childhood experience and what it’s like to be a child or to be a parent or a brother, etc. but less what the experience of being an adult on the spectrum is like.

DEGGANS: And as we see, Katims has created an emotional and touching series that gives each character a captivating and empathetic story. Along the way, he provided an important example of how television can improve its portrayal of characters on the spectrum.

I am Eric Deggans.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THOM YORKE’S SONG, “ATOMS FOR PEACE”)

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created under tight deadlines by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.