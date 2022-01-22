Top Bollywood Celebrities With Expensive Car Mobiles

Connect with us

Bollywood is a hot industry and celebrities are the closest thing to royalty in our country. Not only do the masses love their movies, but their fans are eager to catch up with any new information about them.

Their notoriety arouses the interest of fans. And these stars own the best clothes, homes and automobiles. All Bollywood celebrities love to make a dazzling entrance. And what better way to make an impression than getting out of a gleaming automobile.

From Aamir Khan’s Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600 to Akshay Kumar’s Rolls Royce Phantom, here is a list of expensive automobiles owned by Bollywood celebrities:

Ranveer Singh-Aston Martin Rapide S

Actor Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh

On his 32nd birthday, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh treated himself to this priceless trick.

The Rapide S is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine that generates 552 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque. This allows the automobile to accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.

Singh has been spotted several times with his wife Deepika Padukone in this car. He also owns a Lamborghini Urus in addition to this magnificent vehicle.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan – Bentley Continental GT

Abhishek and Amitabh BachchanAbhishek and Amitabh Bachchan

The Bachchans have a garage to die for. Although Amitabh Bachchan sold the Rolls Royce Phantom which he received as a gift from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, he still owns the Bentley Continental GT.

The Bentley Continental GT is probably one of the Bachchans’ most expensive vehicles. In India, the price of this premium vehicle is between Rs 3.29 crore and Rs 4.04 crore. With a top speed of 329 km/h, the automobile can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and from 0 to 160 km/h in 8.9 seconds.

The Bentley was given to his son Abhishek Bachchan, although Big B was also seen in it.

Ajay Devgn – Rolls Royce Cullinan

Actor Ajay DevgnActor Ajay Devgn

Rolls Royce’s most recent acquisition was made by actor Ajay Devgn, who chose the Cullinan.

This vehicle has a starting price of 6.95 crores, although some automobiles are heavily customized. As a result, we anticipate that each item created specifically for the actor will have added to their overall spend.

The Cullinan is Rolls Royce’s first foray into the world of SUVs, and it’s currently one of the costliest SUVs on the market. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.

John Abraham-Lamborghini Gallardo

Actor John AbrahamActor John Abraham

Actor John Abraham is one of Bollywood’s biggest car enthusiasts. Abraham’s garage has everything from supercars to superbikes. Among them is a Lamborghini Gallardo, which the 46-year-old owns.

It was the company’s best-selling supercar at the time.

It costs almost 3 crore ex-showroom. Even if you had that kind of money, you might not be able to own this vehicle because it is no longer produced.

Hrithik Roshan – Rolls Royce Ghost Series II

Actor Hrithik RoshanActor Hrithik Roshan

For someone who owns a Rolls Royce, it’s a lavish symbol of prestige. For his 42nd birthday, actor Hrithik Roshan purchased a fully customized Ghost Series II model.

It is powered by a 6.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine developing 563 horsepower and 780 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 250 km/h and takes 4.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h.

Shahrukh Khan Bugatti Veyron

Actor Shahrukh KhanActor Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan owns the most expensive car among Bollywood stars, and the price will amaze you. His car collection is a fantasy as it includes world class cars like Rolls Royce, Mercedes, BMW and Audi. He has many cars in his collection, Bugatti Veyron (Rs 12.00 Crore) being the most expensive.

The Bugatti Veyron was once the fastest automobile in the world.

This automobile, which was designed and built in Germany, is nothing short of a beast on the road. SRK has a model which is no longer available in the market and costs around 12 crores.

Aamir Khan Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600

Actor Aamir KhanActor Aamir Khan

The third Bollywood star to buy a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600 is Aamir Khan. From super-thick doors and mirrors to fire alarm and security systems, this luxurious vehicle has everything to make it a safe ride.

Not only that, but the automobile is also defensive and armored, allowing it to avoid being hit by AK-47 fire and landmines. Khan’s automobile is worth around Rs 10 crore and was custom built for VVIPs.

Akshay Kumar – Rolls Royce Phantom

Actor Akshay KumarActor Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting blockbuster movies in a row and his luxurious lifestyle is nothing but an inspiration to wrestlers as he is the superstar with the most flops at the start of his career. He has expensive cars like Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes, Ferrari, Range Rover Vogue.

Kumar owns a Rolls Royce Phantom. With its 6.8 liter V12 engine, it develops 453 horsepower and 720 Nm but it is not the engine that Phantom is known for. It is regularly counted among the most luxurious cars of all time.

