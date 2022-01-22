Kerala High Court grants reprieve to actor Dileep for conspiracy to kill officials





Actor Dileep is out on bail in a 2017 case involving an alleged sexual assault (File) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Saturday prevented police from arresting actor Dileep for allegedly conspiring to kill officials investigating a 2017 sexual assault case in which he is accused. Police have been ordered not to arrest Dileep, who is out on bail in the sexual assault case, until January 27; the court last week issued similar orders, telling cops they couldn’t arrest him until Jan. 18. The court also ordered the actor and other defendants in the case to appear before the police for three consecutive days, starting tomorrow, and cooperate with the investigation. “Any interference with the investigation will be seriously dealt with and the bail order (granted in the sexual assault case) will be overturned,” court Dileep warned. Finally, the police were asked to submit a detailed report, under seal, on January 27. The court was hearing a request for pre-arrest bail in connection with the alleged threats against officials. Director Balachandra Kumar, who recently made startling revelations against Dileep in the assault case, also made corroborating statements to the Crime Branch. Last week, the Criminal Branch wing of the Kerala Police raided properties linked to Dileep and his brother in connection with the conspiracy to kill officials case. The case relating to the conspiracy to kidnap and sexually assault an actor in 2017 is being heard in another court, in which the High Court allowed the re-examination of three witnesses and summoned five others. The survivor – an actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films – was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted inside her car for two hours by some of the defendants, who forced their way into her vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped to a busy area. The whole act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail her. There are ten defendants in this case, including Dileep. With the contribution of ANI, PTI

