Sports and Entertainment Spotlight: Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion, Making It One of the Biggest Deals Ever in the Gaming Industry | Foster Garvey PC

January 18, 2022 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame has entered into a three-year agreement with Microsoft, making the tech giant one of the museum’s premier partners and exclusive technology provider to connect with fans and deliver visitors interactive exhibition experiences.
Why CSU Basketball’s David Roddy Is Colorado’s Most Marketable College Athlete To Start NIL Rams Forward Era Joins Weekly Radio Show In Sponsorship Deal With Local Pizza Chain
January 16, 2022 via Denver Post
Tune into local sports radio the next time you step up to the Front Range and you might hear a familiar voice on the airwaves. David Roddy is best known for his outstanding versatility on the Colorado State basketball court.
Djokovic Entangles Sponsor Uproar Australian Open Vax
January 14, 2022 via US News & World Report – Top Stories
Defending Serbian men’s champion Novak Djokovic trains at the Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Tiger Woods First SPAC Swings for $150M Sports Tech Deal
January 14, 2022 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
Tiger Woods is playing a game for a sports tech company, filing for $150 million in funding through a special purpose acquisition firm, a blank check firm looking to bring in another company in stock exchange.
A shocking Canadian collaboration between Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons is a teaching moment for brands in need of a makeover
January 14, 2022 via Inc
Tim Hortons, Canada’s largest restaurant chain best known for its coffee and donuts, recently teamed up with one of the world’s biggest pop stars. As part of a marketing strategy to expand its reach across the United States, the coffee giant has teamed up with Canadian singer and apparently longtime customer Justin Bieber.
Shaun White Launches Active Lifestyle Brand “Whitespace” Including Signature Pro Model Snowboard
January 13, 2022 via Forbes – Business (subscription may be required)
During his four previous Olympic Games – Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 – there was one essential constant in Shaun White’s snowboarding career: his board sponsor.
Lawmakers decide to repeal the state’s 2021 NIL law
January 13, 2022 via Alabama Daily News
The lawmaker who last year pushed a state law to allow college athletes to be compensated whenever their name, image or likeness is used in promotional material is now trying to overturn it.
Florida NIL rules attract lawsuit from high school and college players
January 13, 2022 via Sportico – Law (subscription may be required)
With college athletes now given opportunities to profit from their name, image and likeness, it was only a matter of time before high school athletes would seek the same chance.
Sports
Djokovic expelled the day before the Australian Open, flies to Dubai
January 16, 2022 via Sportico – Law (subscription may be required)
The No. 1 male tennis player and defending Australian Open champion will not compete in this year’s Open, which begins on Monday, January 24. Novak Djokovic, whose visa to enter Australia was canceled twice over an 11-day period, lost his appeal in Federal Court on Sunday.
Image of Cowboys return to playoffs enriches already busy NFL season
January 14, 2022 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
On the heels of the most-watched NFL season in six years, the smart money says the ratings momentum will continue through a playoff slate filled with the league’s biggest TV draws.
Sinclair’s NBA rights deal could prevent $600m loan appeal
January 13, 2022 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
A month after locking in the rights to stream NHL games, Sinclair has reached a similar deal with the NBA that will further bolster its fledgling direct-to-consumer service, while securing $600 million in debt financing. .
music industry
Country music community raises over $80,000 for legendary songwriter facing homelessness
January 18, 2022 via News Break – Top Stories
You may not recognize the name Hugh Prestwood. But you have certainly heard his songs. A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Prestwood had his first hit in 1978 with Judy Collins’ “Hard Time For Lovers.”
Prince’s estate is valued at $156 million as legal battle comes to an end
January 15, 2022 via Greenwich Mean Time
The six-year battle over Prince’s estate may finally be coming to an end following an agreement between the parties that the late singer’s estate is worth $156 million.
London Music Royalty Fund Acquires Rights to Catalog of ’70s Rock Icons
January 14, 2022 via Bdaily – Creative
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited has announced the acquisition of music publishing, master rights and master rights royalties for the catalog of Whitesnake frontman and 1973-76 Deep Purple frontman David Coverdale.
Multi-Platinum Music Producer Teams Up With Billionaire Dan Gilbert To Launch Music Artist Services Company
January 12, 2022 via Forbes – Leadership (subscription may be required)
Che Pope, a multi-platinum producer and music executive, has teamed up with billionaire entrepreneur and investor Dan Gilbert to launch a Detroit-based music services business dubbed WRKSHP, pronounced as “workshop.”
Movies and TV
Sinclair’s streaming service fees may be triple ESPN+’s
January 18, 2022 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
After locking in local broadcast rights for live NHL and NBA games, Sinclair’s Diamond Sports Group now appears to have the must-watch sports content required to power its upcoming direct-to-consumer service.
Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega Deal Worth $68.7 Billion
January 18, 2022 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
Microsoft has announced a deal to buy video game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it does, it would be the biggest acquisition Microsoft has ever made – and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game industry.
Netflix orders tennis docuseries from ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ producer
January 14, 2022 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
Netflix is moving from professional golf to professional tennis in a new docuseries that follows male and female professional tennis players through four Grand Slam tournaments, reports Deadline.
Why all NFL TV partners have seen an increase in viewership for league games in 2021
January 14, 2022 via Sports Business Journal – All Sections (subscription may be required)
Why all of the NFL’s TV partners have seen a surge in viewership for league games in 2021 with the NFL playoffs underway, the NFL’s top executives and its TV rights holders are celebrating the rebound of regular season viewership.
WWE sued for interfering with Rival’s wrestling and television contracts
January 12, 2022 via Above the Law – News
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sued World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) for obstructing its access to media markets and wrestling talent. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on January 11.
Non-fungible tokens (NFT)
Musicians Are Shaking Up The Industry With The Sale Of NFT Royalties
January 18, 2022 via Innovation and Tech Today
Musicians are finding ways to uncover hidden value in the NFT space. It’s a huge win for artists and the fan base, with recent examples being set by A Tribe called Quest’s and their selling 5% of royalties from their full album catalog to fans.
Why community is the secret to NFT’s success
January 17, 2022 via Rolling Stone magazine
Art Basel Miami Beach took place the first week of December 2021, along with many parallel art conferences. One of the main points of attention was the discussion on NFTs.
Hermes is pursuing the Metabirkins NFT project for trademarks. May not be Slam Dunk
January 17, 2022 via Ledger Insights
Hermes, the luxury company with a market cap of 142 billion euros ($162 billion), has sued NFT creator Mason Rothschild, who designed the MetaBirkins NFTs.
Super Bowl NFT Tickets Offered as NFL Tests Digital Collectibles
January 17, 2022 via Sportico – Business (subscription may be required)
After a regular season debut, the NFL recently announced plans to expand its NFT ambitions through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl.
3LAU-Backed Royal Platform Crashes in First NFT Music Drop, Delayed Mint
January 13, 2022 via The Block
Royal, an NFT rig from American music producer 3LAU (pronounced “Blau”), crashed after its first fall. The mint was supposed to start on January 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET and include musical NFTs from Grammy-winning rap star Nas.
