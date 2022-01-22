The Proposal Actor Says Betty White Gave Him A Real Life Lesson While They Filmed The Stripping Scene





The Proposal gave Betty White her fourth wind as she flourished in the years following the rom-com’s success. While Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds were the stars, it was White who had everyone in awe on the set. Of course, being around the television legend would do that to anyone. But it was her actions during the hilarious stripping scene that amazed one co-star. The infamous scene featured Oscar Nunez’s Ramone doing a funny but cringe-worthy striptease to Bullock’s Margaret Tate. Of course, the Golden Girls star was a huge part of the scene even egging on the cringe inappropriateness. As fun as the final scene is, it was one of the harder ones to film, according to Nunez. Long hours and multiple takes caused morale to wain for the cast except for White. The Proposal co-star reminded to Yahoo! how Betty White’s behavior turned into a life lesson. On my first day of shooting The Proposal, it was my strip dance scene. It was the most fun I had shooting a scene in a movie. And it was also a very long day. At the end of the day, we were still shooting that same scene, and we were all feeling very tired, but Betty White was the consummate professional who didn’t complain, who was positive and focused. She was ready to go again. And I thought, ‘If Betty White, who is in her 80s, can do this with such grace, so can I. Part of me hated her because I really wanted to complain. I love you, Betty White. As Nunez pointed out, White had more energy than her cast, who was less than half her age at the time. That stamina seemed to come from years of starring in iconic multi-cam sitcoms like Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. Filming television required long hours on the set, so the Hot in Cleveland star was used to scenes taking time to film. In true Betty White fashion, she was able to keep up morale on The Proposal. Thankfully, her cheerful outlook helped to make an iconic scene from a beloved movie. The Office alum was touched by White’s tenacity despite being in her 80s at the time. With any long shoot, the television legend wanted to go home, but she knew the sooner they finished the scene the higher her chances of making that happen. Sometimes you just grin and bear it, especially if your bed is calling your name. She was able to change Oscar Nunez’s mindset about completing the work without having an on-set meltdown. Nunez was just the latest star to share a story about working with the belated TV icon. Of course, the world has continued to celebrate White as her documentary premiered on Jan. 17, which would’ve been her 100th birthday. To see Betty White’s best scenes, including Nunez’s stripper moment, you can watch The Proposal on Prime Video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinemablend.com/movies/the-proposal-actor-says-betty-white-gave-him-a-real-life-lesson-while-they-filmed-the-stripping-scene The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos