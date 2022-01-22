The And Just Like That Women and The Golden Girls are the same age. Everyone panics.

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment journalist Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox every week, sign up here.

This week:

Thanks for being a friend, Carrie Bradshaw???

It has been brought to the internet’s attention few things in this world are more heartbreaking than the characters of And just like that, sequel series from HBO Maxs to sex and the city, are the same age like the women of The golden girls were when this comedy first launched.

People are weird about age. Some are paranoid about it. Some are terrified of it. There are those who are performatively proud in a way that suggests they are actually quite panicky and insecure. We regret, we worry, we become nostalgic for the past. We become confused by what happens to our bodies as we age. Everyone has a different, usually extreme, relationship to age. But there is one thing that unites us all: we judge.

Are the internets shocked and impressed that Sarah Jessica Parkers Carrie Bradshaw and Bea Arthurs Dorothy Zbornak are both supposed to be around 55 because Carrie and the girls on And just like that don’t look that old, or is it because it’s hard to believe our darling cheesecake-loving sun loungers could be so young? None of these answers reflect you particularly well, friends!

This is not the first time that this kind of hysteria has broken out. There was a time when Jennifer Lopez wore a sparkly jumpsuit and climbed to the top of a pole to do a jaw-dropping stripper routine during a Super Bowl halftime show performance that wasn’t nothing short of an Olympian feat in athletics and people have pointed out that the entertainer is the same age as Rue McClanahans Daddy’s Girls character, Blanche, was at the beginning of the series: 50.

In some ways, I think we all read in clues that the Daddy’s Girls were somehow older when the series aired. Some of the performers were older than their characters; Arthur and Betty White were both 63 when the show started. They had gray hair and a more matronly style, and they had moved, as so many people do in their sunset years, to South Florida. Then there’s the fact that Hollywood had never put four dynamic female characters in their 50s on TV before, let alone lent them the dignity of vibrant lives and personalities. Seeing them together was such a shock to the audience that it immediately aged them by guesswork.

So it’s interesting that the characters of And just like that are much more obsessed with aging than Daddy’s Girls never been. That’s the value of the show, especially considering that we got to know these women to the max, as they are accepted by society, a fabulous point in their lives as hot sex women, successful in their thirties. I love that the series explores how they adapt, often uncomfortably, to this new way in which they are viewed and treated by the world, not to mention how they see and judge themselves. That some fans seem so discouraged seeing these characters well in this context, that’s the point.

In this week’s episode [WARNING: some spoilers ahead], Carrie gets maamd. The young and sexy It Girl downstairs next door, the new Carrie Bradshaw if you will, murderous realization drops the insult. It happens again, by a handsome male model, the kind she might have once dated, who happens to be naked with his cock collapsing.

She oscillates between trying to look cool and hip, so as not to look like the wet old lady when they stay up all night blasting music, and embracing her new life and the way it makes her happy: for example, walking around the block wearing a housecoat, a scarf around her head, oversized sunglasses and rubber gloves to smoke without smelling the smell in her apartment and on her clothes.

As in every episode, the characters respond to a handful of other aging fire alarms. Carrie and Miranda can’t get over their surprise that Charlotte is still giving Harry blowjobs. Is he dying? It is his birthday ?

And most poignantly, albeit painfully, Miranda and Steve come to a crossroads when it comes to what they want out of their lives. We were 55, Steve. It’s not old. Want another 30 years? Miranda asks him. Steve? Forgiving the fact that this series seems determined to characterize him as the oldest man who has ever lived, he makes a salient point: They are not old, but the point they have reached after so many years together, this stasis, should be satisfactory. That’s what they deserve: that’s life.

Listen, few people are more obsessed with their age and aging than I am. I am aware that the concern is constant and probably unbearable. I take it to friends. To colleagues. To the celebrities I interview. I am [age redacted] but I act like a movie needs to be made about my life right now, Bob Newhart would be cast to play me.

I think that’s what’s behind so many things AJLT/Golden Girls speech. People today are not rejected by society as violently as they were 35 years ago when the series aired. But what might once have been the utopian ideal for graceful presentation has evolved into something entirely different, something arguably toxic, and something I think AJLT captures it so well: stressful aging.

Have you ever watched the sex life of college girls?

The sex life of college girls is a show that came out around Thanksgiving. It may be surprising that when there is 559 original scripted series (as in, no reality TV, no docuseries, no sports, no old shows that are new to streaming services) we don’t always have time to watch everything as soon as it comes out. Such is the case with this HBO Max gem that we ate over the holiday weekend after hearing the ecstatic word of mouth from so many people.

Depending on my mood, I alternate between thinking the title is awful or brilliant. It reads like a VHS you’d see advertised in a late-night porn infomercial on cable in the late 90s. Of course, that’s factually correct. The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, explores how four freshmen at an elite New England college navigate their new independence and freedom, their sexuality and desires, and their place in a changing and complicated world. So yes, technically, their sex life. But also much more.

In that regard, the title’s titillating bait and switch, as off-putting as it may be to some, is exactly the point. He comments on how these young women are often belittled and exploited in pop culture, and urges audiences to see their sexuality as healthy, emotional and beautiful instead of a Girls Gone Wild stereotype and when it’s sometimes like that, it’s OK too!

Beyond the title, they’re richly drawn characters with relatable issues, some of the most vivid dialogue on television, rich in pop culture references, Kaling-style, and nuanced takes on modern-day anxieties. college experience as cultures adjust to a new era of, forgive me for using the word, awakening.

Anyway, if you have time among the other 558 options to watch, I highly recommend this series.

I only want to talk about Bruno

It’s still early days, but there’s an undeniable choice for song of the year. The bop of 2022. No, the jam of our lives. It’s unfathomable that any new track, regardless of whether Beyonc, Rihanna, or Kelly Clarkson may or may not be released this year, will exceed the sheer genius of it.

We’re not talking about Bruno by Disney Charm is the song of the moment.

The recent movie track is sort of a phenomenon already, with TikTok users embracing the clip, with the song reaching the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100’s first to do so since Let It Go’s Frozenand his popularity leading the charge for the Charm soundtrack to do the unthinkable: knock Adele off the charts.

Besides, it hasn’t left my head for a single second since the first time I heard it. I don’t walk so much that I slide on the sidewalk shaking my shoulders to the rhythm of the chorus no no no And because of that, I was thrilled by this clip of dancers as actual human beings performing the choreography that was later brought to life in the film, a captivating look at the creative process behind one of the most delicious of the year.

It’s the mood of the moment

Look, I’m too old, too tired, and too talented for all of this. – Succession star Brian Cox in a recent Deadline interview when asked if he is preoccupied with speaking frankly about his life, and also me when asked to wake up and/or do any task.

