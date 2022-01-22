John Stamos shares moving speech from Bob Saget’s funeral | Entertainment





John Stamos thinks Bob Saget would be pleasantly surprised by the “love” he’s received since his death. The comedian died on January 9, aged 65, and John – his former TV sitcom ‘Full House’ co-star – has now shared the moving speech he gave at his funeral last week. last. In the speech – which was published in the Los Angeles Times newspaper – John said: “The worldwide ocean of love for him has been incredible. Although it was difficult for me to watch the tributes, the stories, the magazine covers, the millions of social media outlets, I feel like everyone does it right, says the perfect thing, remembers Bob in those remarkable ways. “I just wish he knew how much the world loved him when he was here. I spent many nights trying to convince him how much he was truly loved (or maybe that was the reverse – him trying to convince me how much he loved was). But that was just Bob bluster. There’s no way he thought his death would have that kind of impact. That’s kind cover that speaks to someone who has truly connected with people, and not just for a moment, but for generations.” John confessed to being “broken” by the news of Bob’s death. However, the actor now accepts the death of his good friend. He said: “I spent days refusing to let him go. But now I’m starting to realize that I don’t have to. I don’t have to say goodbye because he never leaves. my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me. “Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel – a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and caring as ever.”

