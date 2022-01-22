Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Andrew Garfield starring on cast on cast





“Actors on Actors” is back with another star-studded season. Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan and Ariana DeBose are among the awards season heavyweights featured on the 15th season of “Actors on Actors,” which premieres Feb. 18 on PBS SoCal. Gaga will be paired with a mystery actor, who will be revealed when VarietyThe “Actors on Actors” issue of Actors on Actors hits newsstands Wednesday, for the three-time Emmy-winning series. A new conversation will be posted daily on Variety.com starting Monday. The new season will feature one-on-one conversations between actors who gave some of cinema’s most memorable performances this year. All four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on February 18 at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., and 9:30 p.m., as well as on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD channel (check local listings ) . All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS app after their premieres. The featured conversations this season are: Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) with Daniel Craig (“No Time to Die”) Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) with bradley cooper (“Nightmare Alley”, “Licorice Pizza”) Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) with mystery guest Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) with Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) with Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) with Regina King (“The More They Fall”) Jessica Chastain (“Tammy Faye’s Eyes”) featuring Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”) Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) with Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”) with Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) oscar isaac (“The Card Counter”) with Jared Leto (“Gucci House”) Marlee Matlin (“CODA”) with Bradley Whitford (“Tick, tick…Boom!”) Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) with Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019, as well as the Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Programming in 2015 and 2016. The series is produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC .

