Entertainment
Johnny Depp lands his first big role after being ‘canceled’: Embattled actor to play King Louis XV
Johnny Depp has been cast as the controversial King of France Louis XV, his first major film role since it was canceled following accusations of abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard.
The film will be directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn and is expected to begin filming this summer, according to Variety.
Depp, 58, has been embroiled in controversy since being accused of domestic abuse by Heard. The actor was fired from the latest Fantastic Beasts film after losing his libel suit against The Sun, which he sued for calling him a “wife beater” over his relationship with Heard.
The last time Depp appeared on the big screen was in the 2020 film Minamata, which saw him play photojournalist W. Eugene Smith. He is currently filming the animated mini-series Puffins.
No plot details for Depp’s latest film are known, but director Maiwenn will play the monarch’s last mistress, Jeanne du Barry, according to Variety.
The film is set to be shot over a three-month period at various Paris landmarks, with most being shot at the Palace of Versailles.
Depp, who resided in France for many years with his now ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, will have to work on his French in the likely event that the film is shot in that language. Variety notes that her American accent is noticeable.
Louis XV reigned for 59 years, the second longest reigning French monarch in history.
He gained popularity among his constituents during the War of the Austrian Succession, where he “went to the battlefield himself and seemed to take over the running of the country”, according to Biography.com.
He was nicknamed by his constituents “Le Bien-Aimé” or “Le Bien-Aimé” after recovering from an illness in 1744.
But he was unpopular at the time of his death on May 10, 1774, after being accused of debauchery and corruption, according to Variety.
Depp has been embroiled in controversy after being accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Heard.
In July 2020, he lost a high-profile case in the High Court in London, after The Sun newspaper described him as a “wife-beater” and he took legal action. Heard filed for divorce in 2016, accusing him of verbal and physical abuse, and she testified in London.
Depp lost his lucrative role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise as a result of the case and was eventually replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.
However, last year Depp won the right to pursue a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in the United States.
In September, Depp claimed he had become a victim of cancel culture, warning that “no one is safe” and urging those affected to “stand up for themselves”.
Speaking in the Spanish city of San Sebastian, before accepting an honorary award at the film festival, Depp said the situation had gotten “so out of control”.
Depp told the Spanish public he sees himself as a victim and is concerned about the wider implications for society.
Before taking the stage to accept his award, Depp shared his thoughts on cancel culture and called on people to “stand up” for those facing “injustice”.
“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted as long as it lasted, this cancel culture, this instantaneous rush to judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” a- he said, according to Deadline.
‘It’s so out of control now that I can promise you no one is safe. Not one of you. Nobody at this door. No one is safe.
“It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the rug is pulled.”
Depp said his concern wasn’t just for himself.
“It’s not just happened to me, it’s happened to a lot of people,” he said.
“This kind of thing has happened to women, men.”
He said: “It doesn’t matter if a judgement, in and of itself, took artistic license.
“When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in, stand up, don’t sit down. Because they need you.
Depp was reported by Deadline to be happy to answer questions about his recent career status, amid his ongoing lawsuit against Heard.
But when a reporter asked about the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, which released a statement saying the award ‘sends a terrible message to the public’, a festival organizer stepped in and told her off. prevented from answering, insisting that he would only talk about his career. .
Depp later said he was “worried” his presence at the festival would “offend people” and insisted he “didn’t mean to offend anyone”.
He praised the event, its director Jose Luis Rebordinos and the mayor of San Sebastián for their “unwavering support”.
He thanked them for “not buying what has been, for too long, an idea of me that doesn’t exist.”
Depp added, “I haven’t done anything, I just make movies.”
Depp said he was appalled by the current state of the film industry, especially how streaming has taken off.
He said a lot of people – including him – realized they were disposable.
“Hollywood is definitely not what it used to be,” he replied.
“The studio system, the grudge matches, the pandemonium, and the chaos of streaming movie releases, it’s a case of ‘no matter what, I’m gonna get mine.’
That’s where these people come from.
“They realize they’re just a throwaway like me. Some more.
“Big, big corporations are taking over these things. As someone who participates in the creation of cinema, how many formulas do we still need from the studios? How much condescension do we need as an audience?
“I think Hollywood has grotesquely underestimated the public.”
Depp was asked about the future of his role in Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirates of the Caribbean and said the character would never leave him and no one could ever take the character away from him.
He then thrilled the crowd with an impromptu impression of Captain Jack, Deadline reported.
His appearance in Spain came a month after he was cleared by a court to bring a $50million defamation claim against Heard.
In August, a Virginia judge ruled he could pursue litigation, based on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote saying she was a survivor of domestic violence.
She didn’t mention Depp in the story, though she publicly accused him of abusing her during their 2016 split.
