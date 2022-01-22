Dakota Johnson wants to “make a difference” in Hollywood





Dakota Johnson hopes to “make a difference” in the movie industry. The 32-year-old actress – who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith – is determined to make a meaningful impact in Hollywood after “growing up on set and having so many conversations around this job and this industry and the people of this”. Speaking about her long-term ambitions, Dakota – who started her own production company called TeaTime Pictures – told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “I want to improve it. I want to have a better experience. “I want to give amazing people more opportunities to do things. I want to do more. Dakota already has a lot of “ideas” and “dreams” that she wants to see come true one day. However, she realizes that not all of her ideas will be adopted by the industry. She shared, “I have such big dreams, it’s out of control. And I have so many ideas, and I just need to get them out. Even though they’re horrible and [producing partner Ro Donnelly]is like, ‘No, not that one.’ Meanwhile, Dakota recently admitted that she hates it when her parents post childhood photos of her online. The actress explained that because she’s not on social media, she often doesn’t realize it until it’s too late. Appearing on ‘The Late Late Show’, the ‘Fifty Shades’ star told host James Corden: “I don’t like it but I don’t go on social media either so I don’t find out not until it’s really integrated into the internet, and someone will send it to me like, Oh, you were so ugly – or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail. FOX41 YakimaFOX11 TriCities

