



KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Marriage News Makes Veteran Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Angry To Write Twitter Post

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is also becoming very famous outside the cricketing world in Bollywood in recent days. Recently, Rahul was also seen with the Shetty family at the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. There have also been reports about it that the two could get married in 2022. Suniel Shetty has expressed his anger over this news. Bollywood’s Anna gave a lot of news to the website sharing the news of double celebrations in the Shetty family this year. Bollywood website had written the news of Ahan Shetty-Tanya Shroff and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty getting married in 2022. Sunil Shetty made a tweet dismissing this news and also wrote a lot on the website. Suniel Shetty wrote: “I saw this article and I don’t know if I’m sad or happy. I don’t understand how anyone can do this without facts. This kind of irresponsible reporting only gives journalism a bad name. Come on, you can do even better. KL Rahul who captained Indian team ODI in the ODI series against South Africa expressed his love on Athiya’s birthday on November 5, 2021. He wrote for the daughter of Anna, “Happy birthday my love (heart emoji).” After that, Rahul and Athiya were seen very close to each other at the premiere of Ahaan’s Tadap movie. I saw this article from @Bollyhungama & uncertain whether to be pained or amused. I don’t understand the need for scoop before fact checking at all. This type of irresponsible reporting is what undermines the credibility of journalism. Go on #bollywoodhungama you are better than that https://t.co/kGzgS0qd8j Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 21, 2022 Athiya Shetty was constantly spotted with KL Rahul during the England tour in 2021. Also on social media, the two are seen commenting and reacting to each other’s posts. The love of the two has become known, but now it will be interesting to see if the two marry or not and if they do, then when? Besides Athiya, KL Rahul was also seen sharing a special bond with his brother Ahan Shetty. Rahul had already reached the premiere of Ahaan’s film, Tadak, and prior to the film’s release, he had been seen several times in photos with Shetty Boy. Many times Rahul was also seen praising Ahan.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pipanews.com/kl-rahul-athiya-shetty-marriage-news-makes-bollywood-veteran-actor-suniel-shetty-angry-to-write-twitter-post/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

