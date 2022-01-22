Ian Alexander Jr, son of actor and director Regina King, dies aged 26 | Regina King





Ian Alexander Jr, the only child of Oscar-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday. Our family is devastated on the deepest level by the loss of Ian, a spokesperson for King said. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. No further details have been released. Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-attorney of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Legal Defense and Education Fund, wrote on Twitter: Deepest condolences and prayers for the strength of Regina King. Sending back all the warmth, light and support she gave me and so many others. King, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk and has starred in other films, including the recent western The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba. She has also won four Emmy Awards. She made her directorial debut with One Night In Miami and received two NAACP Image Awards. Bernice King, executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr Center for Nonviolent Change and daughter of the civil rights activist, wrote: Pray for Regina King. She needs all the grace and light that can flow to her right now. King shared Alexander with her former husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The two divorced in 2007 after 10 years of marriage. Young Alexander was a DJ who often accompanied King to red carpet events. At the 2019 Golden Globes, he said: She’s just a great mom. She doesn’t really let bad days at work or anything come back and ruin the time we have. It’s really great to have a mother that I can enjoy spending time with. The pair had matching tattoos reading Unconditional Love in Aramaic. We were taking Kabbalah classes, King said in 2017. He said, let’s pick three designs each and don’t tell each other which one they are and the one that fits is the one that was going to get tattooed and we both picked unconditional love. For his mother’s 50th birthday last year, Alexander posted a tribute on Instagram that read in part: Being able to watch you take this life by the neck and make it yours is something I will be forever grateful for. But having you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. A week ago on Instagram, King shared a clip of his son’s latest track, Green Eyes. In an interview, she once called her son an incredible young man. You don’t know what unconditional love is. You can say yes, but if you don’t have kids, you don’t know what it is, King said. When you experience it, it’s the most rewarding [thing] never.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/jan/22/ian-alexander-jr-son-actor-director-regina-king-dies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos