“Wuhan, I am here”: a film follows volunteers in a sealed city

BEIJING (AP) The homeless, the sick, the elderly: For people who fell through the cracks of the official system, the then-unprecedented decision to isolate China’s central city of Wuhan and its 13 million of inhabitants was a matter of life or death.

Director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary, Wuhan, I Am Here, about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care after the city where the coronavirus pandemic went into lockdown in early 2020. coronavirus started.

The documentary comes as China has renewed similar lockdowns in three other cities since mid-December to contain COVID-19 outbreaks. The number of people confined to their homes stood at some 20 million at the start of January.

The government’s decision to commandeer hospitals in Wuhan to treat COVID-19 patients has meant many people with other problems have been turned away.

The film begins with a woman in tears outside a hospital who would not admit her husband for treatment for lung cancer. Volunteers got him a bed by talking to a hospital in Beijing and working with medical connections.

Other families struggled to get treatment for children with serious illnesses.

At that time, medical resources were focused on patients with COVID-19, so it was not their turn to be treated, Lan said.

Those who needed dialysis, those who had cancer and AIDS patients who needed medicine, Lan said. Also, patients in critical condition who needed to be hospitalized, what were they going to do? We were all thinking about these questions.

The government sent food trucks to apartment complexes every day. But the elderly who couldn’t leave their homes and the homeless relied on volunteers to bring them food.

Lan recounts the obstacles encountered by the volunteers. They needed permits to drive in different areas of Wuhan. They were arrested by local officials who said they did not have permission to distribute food and other supplies.

Wuhan’s lockdown, which spread to other Chinese cities, was later emulated by some Asian and Western governments as the virus spread.

China’s unusually strict zero-tolerance strategy of finding and isolating every infected person has helped keep the country’s case count relatively low.

The National Health Commission has reported a total of 4,636 deaths and none since early 2021 out of 105,484 confirmed cases.

During the latest lockdown, most access to Xian in the west and its 13 million people was suspended in mid-December.

The city government has been criticized for food shortages and harsh anti-disease measures imposed under pressure from Beijing to bring down the number of cases.

A pregnant woman has miscarried after being turned away from a hospital, apparently for lack of current COVID-19 test results.

Xian did not learn from Wuhan the importance of volunteers, Lan said.

Especially the pandemic in Xian, what I’ve seen is the governments’ neglect of the civilian forces, which has resulted in the lack of adequate treatment at the local level, Lan said.

Why was Wuhan able to go through this? Lan says. I think in addition to the huge contribution of our country and governments to resources, it was also thanks to the contributions of the tens of thousands of volunteers who worked in the dark.

Lan asked for government approval to liberate Wuhan, I am here in China. It was screened at the Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival in Japan last year.

Under confinement, it is this kind of daily life that sometimes determines a person’s life and death and determines the person’s fate, Lan said.

Associated Press video producer Caroline Chen contributed to this report.