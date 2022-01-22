Entertainment
“Wuhan, I am here”: a film follows volunteers in a sealed city
BEIJING (AP) The homeless, the sick, the elderly: For people who fell through the cracks of the official system, the then-unprecedented decision to isolate China’s central city of Wuhan and its 13 million of inhabitants was a matter of life or death.
Director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary, Wuhan, I Am Here, about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care after the city where the coronavirus pandemic went into lockdown in early 2020. coronavirus started.
The documentary comes as China has renewed similar lockdowns in three other cities since mid-December to contain COVID-19 outbreaks. The number of people confined to their homes stood at some 20 million at the start of January.
The government’s decision to commandeer hospitals in Wuhan to treat COVID-19 patients has meant many people with other problems have been turned away.
The film begins with a woman in tears outside a hospital who would not admit her husband for treatment for lung cancer. Volunteers got him a bed by talking to a hospital in Beijing and working with medical connections.
Other families struggled to get treatment for children with serious illnesses.
At that time, medical resources were focused on patients with COVID-19, so it was not their turn to be treated, Lan said.
Those who needed dialysis, those who had cancer and AIDS patients who needed medicine, Lan said. Also, patients in critical condition who needed to be hospitalized, what were they going to do? We were all thinking about these questions.
The government sent food trucks to apartment complexes every day. But the elderly who couldn’t leave their homes and the homeless relied on volunteers to bring them food.
Lan recounts the obstacles encountered by the volunteers. They needed permits to drive in different areas of Wuhan. They were arrested by local officials who said they did not have permission to distribute food and other supplies.
Wuhan’s lockdown, which spread to other Chinese cities, was later emulated by some Asian and Western governments as the virus spread.
China’s unusually strict zero-tolerance strategy of finding and isolating every infected person has helped keep the country’s case count relatively low.
The National Health Commission has reported a total of 4,636 deaths and none since early 2021 out of 105,484 confirmed cases.
During the latest lockdown, most access to Xian in the west and its 13 million people was suspended in mid-December.
The city government has been criticized for food shortages and harsh anti-disease measures imposed under pressure from Beijing to bring down the number of cases.
A pregnant woman has miscarried after being turned away from a hospital, apparently for lack of current COVID-19 test results.
Xian did not learn from Wuhan the importance of volunteers, Lan said.
Especially the pandemic in Xian, what I’ve seen is the governments’ neglect of the civilian forces, which has resulted in the lack of adequate treatment at the local level, Lan said.
Why was Wuhan able to go through this? Lan says. I think in addition to the huge contribution of our country and governments to resources, it was also thanks to the contributions of the tens of thousands of volunteers who worked in the dark.
Lan asked for government approval to liberate Wuhan, I am here in China. It was screened at the Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival in Japan last year.
Under confinement, it is this kind of daily life that sometimes determines a person’s life and death and determines the person’s fate, Lan said.
___
Associated Press video producer Caroline Chen contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/af173d919d502acd1f14e58767129d5e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022