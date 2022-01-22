8 Most Controversial Bollywood Artists

Bollywood actors involved in controversial affairs often escape public scrutiny due to their popularity. Not some big Bollywood actors who abuse their popularity to break the law.

His backstage behavior went overboard, drawing criticism from the audience. From drug addiction to involvement in violent affairs to social media abuse, here are 8 of the most controversial Bollywood entertainers who have rocked the Bollywood entertainment industry.

1.Salman Khan newindianexpress.com The Sultan of Bollywood ranks among the top ranks of Bollywood’s most controversial entertainers. Although he has been involved in many controversial cases, he is one of the most commercially successful actors. The character who launched many aspiring actors into the entertainment world has fans from all walks of life, in terms of age, class and position. His name has been widely discussed for hunting the endangered Chunkara animal species, being involved in hit-and-runs, mistreating his girlfriend, being involved in violent affairs with other off-screen celebrities, and many others. As an actor and film producer, he is so influential in the entertainment world that every decision he makes has an impact on his surroundings. Like the following 7 celebrities who dared to deal with Salman Khan, reported by India time. The career paths of Vivek Oberoi, Anurag Kashyap, Arijit Singh, Renuka Shahane, Zubair Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sona Mohapatra had deteriorated due to the treatment of Salaman Khan.

2. Sanjay Dutt desiblitz.com Sanjay Dutt began to be embroiled in controversy early in his career. To throw Agneepath The man was involved in drug addiction, which, according to the public, was triggered by the death of his mother in 1981. However, he quickly recovered from this affair after going through the rehabilitation process and winning the sympathy of the community. Soon after, he was posted for violent arms smuggling offenses and his involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts, which killed 257 people. His reputation was completely destroyed when he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. After his release, this controversial Bollywood actor actually received a positive reaction from the public. The life journey of the Bollywood actor involved in this series of events is also presented in the form of a film titled Sanju (2018).

3. Akshay Kumar desiblitz.com Akshay Kumar began to be criticized by the public for his recognition of being a Canadian citizen. The Indian-Canadian actor sparked controversy when the public learned he hadn’t voted in the election lok sabha year 2019. Fans began to doubt the actor’s patriotism. The discussion of Akhsay Kumar’s controversy in the media went on for quite a long time, but the self-defense he showed was finally accepted by the public. Its supporters may argue that the film’s cast Laxmi he doesn’t deserve such a cynical public spotlight. According to them, Akshay’s dedication to the Bollywood industry in India has been proven by his actions, and it is inappropriate to be judged on his nationality.

4. Kareena Kapoor nettv4u.com Kareena Kapoor is another Bollywood actress, who has come under fire for her controversial decision. He’s asking for a higher fee to play Sita in the movie Ramayana last. He would have asked for a higher fee of 12 crore or Rp.23 billion, more than was offered to him. This request was also widely debated by the public. His fans also call him a glutton even though he already has abundant wealth. However, he acted in self-defense. “I showed what I wanted and I think you have to respect it. It’s not about demanding, it’s about respecting women. And I think a lot of things have changed.” he said. Bollywood stars who are in the public spotlight are indeed more prone to controversy. However, it is still unclear whether the artist’s statement is acceptable or not, as some fans still think he is very selfish.

5. Aishwarya Rai newindianaexpress.com In 2015, Aishwarya Rai, the winner Miss World received backlash from the public for her participation in a jewelry advertisement. Aishwarya Rai has indeed been the brand ambassador for Kalyan Jewelers for many years, representing their line of advertisements. There is an advertisement that the public finds very offensive, as it highlights the slavery of humans, including children. A number of critical accusations were leveled at him, as his advertisement resembled a 17th and 18th century painting of a white aristocrat sitting next to their slave child. This discovery disappointed fans. They argue that Aishwarya Rai’s participation in such ads shows her disregard for the social issues surrounding her. Activists also slammed the actress as a racist.

6. Kangana Ranaut desiblitz.com The misuse of social media has actually affected the fate of this Bollywood actress. Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress who has come under fire after pushing a controversial political agenda on Twitter. In early 2021, Twitter shut down casting accounts Bandit it’s because Tweeteris suspected of encouraging violent treatment. Through tweet-In his view, Kangana suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopt an “early 2000s” style of leadership to “tame” an opposition leader. According to the public, the leadership style in question is linked to a riot that once occurred, which killed more than 1,000 people, including Muslims. The comments sparked public outrage, leading to his Twitter account being shut down until further notice.

7. Radhika Apt newindianaexpress.com Radhika Apte is a film and theater actress, who was in the spotlight when her nude photo went viral via WhatsApp. However, he denied this truth via Twitter which indicated that the photo was not of him. Tweeter this was discovered before his photos went viral on social media. A report indicates that the distribution of this photo was made to encourage publicity for the film Badlapur played by Radhika Apte.