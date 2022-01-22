REEL TALK: ‘Munich’ is a fascinating watch on the edge of the seat | Culture & Leisure





Described as historical fiction based on fact, Robert Harris’ novel Munich has been turned into a thrilling film now streaming on Netflix called Munich: The Edge of War. Starring George MacKay and Jannis Niewhner as Hugh Legat and Paul von Hartman, director Christian Schwochow takes us back to 1938, as British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) negotiates with Hitler to keep the peace in Europe, voluntarily sacrificing Czechoslovakia. Legat and von Hartman, two Oxford buddies from years ago, argued over their political beliefs in 1932. Now, in 1938, apparently brainwashed by the dictator’s rhetoric, Legat and von Hartman find themselves at opposite ends of politics. spectrum, each of them having close ties to the leaders of their country. Legat, the Prime Minister’s secretary, is painfully aware of the pivotal meeting between the two heads of state which could plunge the countries into war. As the story of Legats unfolds, we simultaneously discover that von Hartman is a member of the opposition, aware of the planned horrors that await the world. His only hope is to contact his former friend to share a top secret document and change the prime minister’s plans. Together, these young men attempt to prevent history from being made as they risk their families, their careers and their lives. Munich: the Edge of War is a premise of compelling tension that keeps you on the edge of your seat for the entire film. Although the premise is fictional, many key roles are not; as well as events that are also factual. Blending this possible scenario of two young men whose moral obligations far outweigh their own safety with the events of 1938 creates a story that not only feels plausible but also relatable, putting us in the shoes of each of the characters. MacKay’s performance could easily have been a note, but he easily finds all the subtle tones that define this character. Frequently forced to balance current facts with possible future fallout, MacKay gives Legat legitimacy. Equally powerful is Niewhner’s explosive performance. We understand his convictions and his motivations throughout the story even as his character struggles to control his temper. And that temper, like boiling lava ready to explode, could be his demise. Together MacKay and Niewhner balance each other and ultimately the overall story. Schwochow’s sublime direction takes us back to the tumultuous times that would lead to catastrophic war as he weaves the facts of history seamlessly into this fictional tale. Its deft abilities to pull off convoluted performances from the two lead actors as well as veteran Jeremy Irons as Prime Minister make Munich a captivating and entertaining film. Of course, Irons shines in his role, elevating the film even further. When a film inspires you to learn more about the factual versus fictional aspects of what happened during the year in England before World War II, you have a film worth seeing. Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

Pamela Powell is a film critic located in Bourbonnais and a member of the CFCA, the CCA, and is a certified Rotten Tomatoes critic. Writing reviews for 10 years, Pamela can also be found on WCIA TV in Champaign. She can be contacted at [email protected]

