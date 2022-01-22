Bollywood’s popular property, Allu Arjun’s movie





Allu Arjun’s latest movie was a huge success, and Manish Shah of Goldmine Film, the producer of the Hindi dubbed version of the hit before the actor. Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo, Hoping to take advantage of it, was ready to release it on January 26th in the Bollywood market. There was strong opposition as the same movie was remade in Hindi with Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon. The producers and actors of the Hindi remake of the movie Shezada have expressed concern about how their films will be affected if dubbed versions are released across India. Finally, Mannish Shah gave up. I’ve spent a lot of money, but money isn’t everything.Movie producer Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo I’m an old companion and decided not to release a dubbed version. Shezada Karltic Aruyan and Kurichi Sanon are also made. We had to make a useful decision for the film industry as we talked for a few days to solve the problem. “Shah says. .. Shah, however, says he will not disappoint Allu Arjun’s fans. back Pushpa: Rise Fans of Allu Arjun are in Hindi Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo.. Therefore, I plan to release it on my satellite channel, Dhinchak, on February 6th, “he said. Remake out, dubbed version Interestingly, remake rights for movies currently on sale may no longer occur for hundreds of millions of rupees. “All such pan-India films are dubbed and released in theaters, because everyone is aware that there is a huge audience for it. Remake rights for large South movies, whether in Telugu or Tamil, sell only between Rs 1 and Rs 5. But when a dubbed version comes in and money comes in, everyone earns more than 25 rupees and will never let go of it, “Shah said, explaining the success of the action entertainer. Pushpa: Rise It’s now a game changer in terms of how the movie is remade. .. ..

