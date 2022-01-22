Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra confirms the actor had a baby girl: ‘She always wanted to have lots of kids’ | Bollywood





Meera Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra, has confirmed that the actor has become the mother of a “baby girl”. In a new interview, Meera also revealed that Priyanka has “always wanted to have lots of kids.” Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently became parents to their first child through surrogacy. Taking to Instagram recently, the couple announced that they have welcomed their first child together. Speaking to India Today, Meera Chopra said, “Priyanka has always wanted to have lots of kids. So I’m very happy for this new chapter in her life, she’s going to be a great mum to her little girl. She has excelled in all areas of her life. So being a mother is an extension of her power. We are all very proud of her. Priyanka and Nick have yet to reveal their baby’s name or gender. In identical statements on Instagram, the duo shared the news at 12 p.m. Saturday. They wrote: “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji).” Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Recently, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary in December. Celebrating the occasion in London, UK, Priyanka had shared a message. She had dropped a picture with candles, rose petals and a card with the words “found you”, “married you” and “keep you” written on it. Sharing the photo, she captioned her post, “Living the dream” and tagged Nick. Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix: Resurrections, which opened in theaters worldwide in December 2021. The film also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris. Read also | This Detail From Priyanka Chopras’ Matrix Interview Has Fans Crumbled: She Knew A Baby Girl Was Coming Upcoming projects include the Jim Strouse-directed romantic comedy Text For You and the Russo Brothers-produced Amazon thriller series Citadel. Back home, Priyanka will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

