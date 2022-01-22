After the Yellowstone family wished Kevin Costner a happy birthday, the actor sent a message to fans





Yellowstoneit is fourth season finished shortly after the start of 2022, leaving us with many questions about the future, but that certainly wasn’t the only thing worth celebrating this month for fans of the modern western drama. The fictional star and patriarch of Paramount network success turned 67 into a young man on January 18, and the occasion prompted many well-wishes and kind words from the actor’s friends and fan base, as well as Yellowstone himself. Costner also seemed grateful for all the love, and shared a pretty sweet response. Presumably once he had blown out all his candles, of course. With Yellowstone being arguably the most important and successful television project of his long and storied career – though it hasn’t (yet) garnered Emmy accolades it is his Hatfield and McCoy job done – it makes sense the super popular series took a moment to celebrate legend at the top of the food chain and call sheet, Kevin Costner, with the following message on instagram : I dare say John Dutton paid the price for being the boss. [Cue the James Brown horn riff.] And he’ll probably keep paying dearly until he’s six feet under, or maybe dumped in a Wyoming landfill or something. But I think we’re safe to assume that Kevin Costner enjoys his birthdays with a little less tension than the rivers of stress that flow through John’s veins daily. After the outpouring of celebratory messages from the outside world, Kevin Costner posted a most gracious response, and while he certainly wasn’t trolling Yellowstone fans choosing to talk about its cinematic future instead of anything regarding Season 5, I’d like to think there was a cheeky nod behind it. Seriously, though… For my birthday this year (or any year), the one thing I’d like to ask for is “the ability to look as suave and debonair behind the wheel of a car as Kevin Costner”. I can’t put anything on an Amazon wishlist, but the wish will still stick. To probably no one’s surprise, a few of Kevin Costner Yellowstone the co-stars added their own birthday messages to the show’s and Costner’s IG posts, which you can check out below, without emjos. “Happy Birthday Boss!! – Jefferson White

“I hope there will be lots of chocolate cake and fun!” – Finn Little

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY K!!!!” -Jen Landon

“Happy Birthday! Sending you lots of love x” – Kelly Reilly Oh, and while I’m just throwing out random birthday wishes, I’d also like Teeter to recreate the Marilyn Monroe ditty. Or for her to release an album of songs focused on parties and vacations. Someone keeps track of these requests, right? We can only hope that the next time Kevin Costner appears on the big screen, it will be opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, who hasn’t been very secretive about his Yellowstone fandom . The action star and former governor may not officially be part of the Dutton family, but it looks like he sometimes dresses like him . With a bit of luck Yellowstone fans won’t wait for Kevin Costner’s next birthday to see Season 5 see the light of day on Paramount Network. According to producer David Glasser, the goal at the moment is to potentially restart production in May after Taylor Sheridan finishes writing the scripts, with episodes debuting sometime in the fall. While waiting to see if this plan is realized, consult our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see all new and returning shows!

