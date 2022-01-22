Ileana D’Cruz Can’t Stop Dreaming About This Vacation Destination





Ileana D’Cruz shared this image. (courtesy ileana) Strong points Ileana shared memories of the Maldives

“Looking back on it,” she wrote

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull New Delhi: Ileana D’Cruz misses her beach vacation. how do we know? She posted throwback photos of her beach diaries. And, the pictures say it all. From sun-kissed bikini selfies to unobstructed beach views, Ileana’s post consisted of a slew of photos that might have us vacationing right away. In some photos, Ileana stands in a bikini while looking out or diving into the sea. In other snaps, we see sunsets, delicious food and drinks at the beach. In the last, we see Ileana in a distant blur as she enjoys her time at sea. Ileana D’Cruz captioned her post, “Looking back,” and added the icons of the palm tree, sun and sea waves. Earlier, Ileana D’Cruz shared more photos from her beach vacation. Of course, she couldn’t get enough of her sunny moments there. In a post, Ileana shared photos where she lazily floats on the waters of the Maldives. She captioned it, “Weekend vibe.” Then, Ileana D’Cruz posed for funky selfies or portraits. Looked: Here is another from his Maldives journals: No matter where you place Ileana D’Cruz, she’ll eventually reminisce about her moments at the beach. The beach lover in her won’t sit still. And Ileana writes “I miss you” notes about her days at the beach in various Instagram posts. Once, she posted a monochrome photo, showing only one side of her face. Ileana captioned it, “Mentally on the beach.” Ileana D’Cruz does not hesitate to call herself a “beach bum”. In Hawaii, the actress shared photos from her vacation there. Ileana took a makeup-free selfie while dressed in a yellow string bikini. The side note reads: “No filters for beach days”. Ileana added the hashtags “major missing”, “take me back”, “beach bum” and “tanned”. Ileana D’Cruz rose to fame through her roles in films like Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy ending. She was last seen in The big bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/ileana-dcruz-cant-help-but-look-back-to-these-sunny-days-photos-inside-2723657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

