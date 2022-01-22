Legendary actor Patrick Shai has passed away





Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died. Photo: Supplied

NEWS The family of famous actor Patrick Shai confirmed on Saturday afternoon that he had passed away. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of veteran actor Patrick Shai. He passed away this morning,” read a statement from the family. The family asked for space to deal with the sudden death of the actor. READ: Patrick Shai apologizes to Cassper Nyovest and his mother – ‘I was wrong, I was disrespectful and insensitive’ It is not yet clear how Shai died, however, a Sunday World report on Saturday suggested he took his own life in his garage at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto. Shai’s death comes a week after she was criticized for a viral video that surfaced in which the star hurled insults at rapper Cassper Nyovest’s mother. In the video, Shai was in a fighting mood. “I want to hurt you before I die. I want to make sure I beat you so that on my tombstone it says I’m the man who beat Caster or Coster or whatever your shitty name is…Give me that respect. Come on, motherfucker,” he said in the video. In a statement released by Shai on Wednesday, he publicly apologized to Nyovest and his mother for the nasty video. “From the bottom of my heart, I would like to apologize. Excuse me for having [used] such strong language towards your mother. Although the challenge would have been an ideal thing, but it has now been marred by what I said. “I regret every part of the last sentence I used. I’m sorry,” he said. READ: Why we need a radical transformation in the creative industry The veteran actor’s career spanned more than 30 years. He has performed in productions such as Bophelo ke Semphego, Hearts and Minds, 7de Laan and Soul City. Deliver the news you need

