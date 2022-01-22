Lawsuit says Universal tricked Ana de Armas fans into seeing ‘yesterday’ – The Hollywood Reporter





California resident Michael Rosza watched Universal’s trailer in October Yesterday and thought Ana de Armas played an important role in the romantic comedy. But while praising it, he discovered that de Armas did not appear in the film. Maryland resident Rosa and Conor Woulfe are now suing Universal in a class action lawsuit alleging they were tricked into watching Yesterday. The film hit theaters in June 2019 and grossed $154 million worldwide. “Although the defendant included the scenes with Ms. De Armas in the trailer advertisements for the film, for the purpose of promoting Yesterday and inducing film sales and rentals, Ms. De Armas is not and was never in the public version of the film,” says the lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in California. Yesterday stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, a struggling singer who rises to fame after discovering he’s the only person in the world who remembers The Beatles. De Armas, who has appeared in films such as Blade Runner 2049, Dogs of War and Knives out, was originally cast to appear as a love interest for Malik, but her scenes were cut from the final version of the film. The trailer prominently features her and Malik on the set of James Corden’s talk show. “Unable to rely on the fame of actors playing Jack Malik or Ellie to maximize ticket and movie sales and rentals, the defendant consequently used Ms. De Armas’ fame, brilliance and brilliance to promote the film by including its scenes in the advertising of film trailers. Yesterday“, we read in the lawsuit. The complaint also alleges that Universal misled viewers by featuring a scene in the trailer that was eventually cut in which Malik plays the Beatles song “Something.” He claims the trailer relied on the song’s popularity by tricking viewers into believing it will be in the movie. The lawsuit accuses Universal of false advertising, unjust enrichment and violation of competition laws, among other allegations. He’s seeking at least $5 million on behalf of California and Maryland residents who paid to watch Yesterday. Rosza and Woulfe are represented by Los Angeles attorney Cody R. LeJeune. Universal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

