‘And Just Like That…’ is desperate to prove its progressive bona fidesExBulletin

What is in an inheritance?

During the 2000s, a whole generation of millennials like me found inspiration and aspiration in sex and the citythe fantasized vision of New York. The outfits were fabulous or at least, more interesting than what you might find at your local suburban mall, the money was plentiful and the sexcapades were plentiful. The series has spawned location tours and countless personality quizzes, and inspired groups of besties everywhere to call themselves a version of Miranda, Samantha, Carrie or Charlotte. (I have no scientific evidence to back this up, but I’m safe to say that more people are Carrie or Charlotte than they’d like to admit.)

But the weather has not been particularly favorable to the legacy of sex and the city, about as up-to-date as a show one can get. Fans reacted strongly against the first two movies for spoiling the spirit of the original series with revamped storylines that ultimately took the story arc nowhere. And like my generation used to do, we got used to reassessment and reflection on our obsession with the series, challenging its aggressive whiteness and heteronormativity despite the presence of Samantha Jones to the point that she now holds a place in the collective cultural memory as problematic favorite, right next to the Disney films of the pre-Frozen era and Gilmore Girls.

Do many of us still love SATC? Yes, but with a whole bunch of caveats, asterisks and caveats.

And just like that… , the new (Reboot? Rehash? Reheat?) of sex and the city, is a very specific and current type of exercise in the endless era of Hollywood franchises. Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda are back (Samantha ran away to the UK for some completely ridiculous reason), this time in their 50s with fabulous wardrobes and a host of new problems. Instead of emotionally unavailable men, they’re dealing with hip injuries and other pains that come with middle age.

But from the jump, the series suffers from its ambivalence on SATChappened. It’s a reboot both nostalgic and embarrassed of the old days, and in search of repentance. And it’s quite the concoction with a strong possibility of going completely awry. What he does.

Suddenly, people of color and gay people (who aren’t cis white gay people) exist where they barely existed in the show’s previous incarnation. One of Charlotte’s children questions her gender identity. Carrie is now the host of a sex and dating podcast, and her boss and co-host is Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), a non-binary comedian. During the season, Che also begins to connect with Miranda, who is now questioning her own sexuality and being married to Steve.

But that’s not all: Each leading lady has been assigned her own personal diversity girlfriend: Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), the real estate agent and Carrie’s confidante; Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), Miranda’s Columbia professor turned confidante; and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Charlotte’s fellow organizer and overly involved confidante.



The good news is that Diversity Girlfriends have a lot more going for them than almost any other people of color in the world. SATC the universe that precedes them, Louise by Jennifer Hudson included. These aren’t one-time guest appearances or stunt doubles; we learn just enough about them and their desires for them to exist beyond ugly stereotypes. Seema, in her fifties, yearns to find her one true love, like what Carrie thought she had with Big. Nya and her husband are undergoing IVF treatments and are struggling to deal with their failed attempts so far. Lisa is basically the wealthy, classy Black Charlotte obsessed with taking the lead in school-related events.

Nevertheless, the whole affair seems studied on Twitter, as if the creators took every critical article that was ever written on sex and the cityless progressive facets and decided to tackle them like items on a to-do list. The approach has been to make the insertion of these diversity girlfriends and queer characters an enigma for Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda. above all Miranda. The trio are confused and sent into a daze by the new arrivals, as if they’ve been frozen in time for decades and just thawed out and woke up.

And just like that… exploits its inclusivity via squeaky comedy, which portrays women as obviously out of touch but well-meaning. I guess it’s meant to be funny and cute that it took Charlotte until her fifties to realize that the circles she runs in were alabaster white, and then spends much of one episode trying to invite a black person she barely knows to a dinner party so that Lisa and her husband aren’t the only black people there. Oh, it’s just that Charlotte is Charlotte!

Miranda’s “meet-cute” with Nya includes a series of awkward mistakes and missteps: mistaking Nya for a female student rather than the teacher on the first day of class, and later attempting to apologize by proving her good progressive faith. “I was at home watching CNN when the ban on Muslims came on, and I saw all these lawyers at the airport offering help, and the next thing I knew, it was that I was in a cab, going to JFK, messing around because you know, my wearing a pink pussy hat just wasn’t up to it!” she shouts to Nya on the subway platform, drowned out by buskers and an incoming train. Miranda clearly dies a little inside of embarrassment right after this moment, but she’s a fictional character. I watch this at home and suffer more, because I’m real and that’s not what I, or most of the other reviews SATC fan requested.



As with the new West Side Story adaptation, you ask yourself: who is it for exactly? Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s take on the classic musical is actually more impressive in its execution of updating and elaborating on a story and characters that were originally very finely crafted, bringing more sensitivity and sharper, distinctive perspectives to Puerto Rican characters. But some have argued convincingly that even then it’s not enough instead of creating fresh new stories about Puerto Rican life, the culture continues to recycle and return to the same old well, one that has benefited non-Latin white imaginations far more than Puerto Ricans.

The same can be said for And just like that…. Carrie wearing a sari as she attended Seema’s family’s Diwali celebration is not cultural appropriation, Seema reassures her and non-Indian viewers at home that it is “cultural appreciation”. (Indian viewers, on the other hand, might wonder: Why doesn’t the show make a point of noting that Carrie ends up wearing a lehenga at the party, not a sari?)

I gave up hope that Hollywood’s reboot train will slow down anytime soon, and accepted the inevitability of this show. But that return might have felt more justified had it taken a different approach, like making Nya, Lisa, Seema, and Che the main characters of their own series, along with Carrie and the rest of the show. SATC gang popping up from time to time to create nostalgic vibes and remind people that this is part of the SATC universe.

Take Che, for example. Whether you love them or hate them the streets are divided! they could be a fascinating character to experience in the context of their own world, outside of Miranda and Carrie’s work and circle. We could see more of Seema trying to balance her family’s expectations for her love life alongside hers, away from Carrie’s focus; or Nya doing more than just trying to get pregnant; or Lisa doing more than fundraising events for the school. (Isn’t she a documentary filmmaker? When does she find the time to do all this documentary???)

As it stands, the protagonists of And just like that… have been stuck in a white treatment hamster wheel, heterosexual guilt, apologizing for SATC’missteps. It is like it was acquaintances who made fun of you in high school and DM you years later to tell you they are so sorry. They want to sand down their legacy even though most of us have already made peace with it all and moved on.