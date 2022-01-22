Senator John Kennedy’s penchant for meatloaf goes way back | National policy





Many politicians have belatedly jumped on the bandwagon. That was not the case on Friday, however, when US Senator John Kennedytweeted his affection for Meat Loaf, the Stentorian pop singer who died a day earlier at age 74. Meat Loaf was my favorite artist of all time. It was an honor to speak with him last year and let him know how incredibly talented he was. Becky and I are praying for her family and will be listening to Bat Out of Hell all weekend. John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 21, 2022 When it comes to Meat Loaf, the Louisiana Republican is no Johnny-come-recently; his preference for the singer is well documented. Shortly after arriving on Capitol Hill in 2017, he said at roll call his all-time favorite song was Bat Out of Hell, the title track from Meat Loaf’s 1977 debut album, one of the best-selling albums in history. The following year, when Congress approved a bill charging for digital music services artists if they play recordings made before February 15, 1972, here is what Kennedy said: “Louisiana is the birthplace of jazz. The artists who contributed to that unique New Orleans sound are pioneers who deserve the same copyright protections as everyone else. I will add that in my opinion, music created after 1972,except Meat Loaf’s workisn’t as good as the classics anyway.” Twice a day we’ll send you the day’s headlines. Register today. Louisiana native musicians Trace Adkins, Jordan Davis and Kenny Wayne Shepherd cheered Congress’ approval of a bill to begin paying arti… And once during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Kennedy and three other senators took turns citing the words of Meat Loaf, written by Jim Steinman, to support their positions onthe Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Bill. After Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, made a point, Kennedy countered: “Meat Loaf also said, ‘There’s no city coupe in the bottom of a box of Cracker Jack. In other words, we live in a real world.” John Kennedy of Louisiana quote “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” In 2020, after it was revealed that then-President Donald Trump had spoken at length to journalist Bob Woodward, Kennedy was quoted by the Washington Times as saying: If I were President of the United States and could talk to anyone I wanted for nine hours, without offending Mr. Woodward, but he wouldn’t be on the top 10 list. I would choose the Dalai Lama or Meat Loaf or Quentin Tarantino or someone cool, not that he’s not cool, but you know what I mean. Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission

