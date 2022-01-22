Filmmaker Onirs’ script on a homosexual soldier rejected by the Ministry of Defense

National award-winning filmmaker Onir’s script about the life of a gay Indian army major who has left the service has been rejected by the Ministry of Defence. Onir’s film is inspired by the real life story of Major J Suresh who left the service – one of the main reasons being that it became untenable for him to stay in the army given his sexual orientation .

“According to the new law, if you have a character or anything to do with the forces, the Indian army, you have to get a NOC from the Indian army to be able to do this film. Otherwise, you will not be able to get this certification. On December 16, I officially applied (for the NOC) with my script, which I believe treats everything with great dignity and respect. I am not here to put anyone down. I have much love and respect for Indian Army,” Onir told NDTV.

“Then the day before yesterday I received the email and was told that ‘the content has been reviewed, analyzed and rejected’. I, of course, asked for clarification, asked why exactly ( I was told over the phone it hasn’t arrived in writing yet, that’s because there’s no problem with the script. But, the fact that I show a gay character as an army man is illegal,” he added.

“I have the utmost respect and love for my army and I wish that they do not discriminate against anyone who wants to serve the country because of their sexuality,” Onir tweeted Friday evening. “It’s a long way to go to be treated as equal citizens, who have the right, like any other citizen, to serve our nation and its military. Why should sexuality decide whether one is capable? miles to go before sleeping,” he added.