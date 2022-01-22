Ozark actor Jason Bateman is married to the daughter of a legendary singer





Jason Bateman is a director, producer and actor known for his roles in popular shows like ozark and Development stopped. Her father, Kent Bateman, is an actor and director, as is her sister, Justine Bateman, who played Mallory Keaton in the popular 80s sitcom. Family ties. Not only the Horrible bosses star comes from a family in the entertainment business, just like his wife. Here’s who Bateman is married to and how many kids they have together. Jason Bateman and his wife pose for a photo as they arrive at Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix Bateman met his wife when they were teenagers Bateman was born on January 14, 1969 in Rye, New York, and began his acting career at a young age playing James Cooper on little house on the prairie and Derek Taylor on silver spoons. By the age of 18, Bateman was working on another TV show (The Hogan family) when he met his future wife. They started as friends and 10 years after their friendship, they started dating. I looked around me for the relationships that have been the longest in my life, and those are the ones I’ve had with my friends,” Bateman previously said. The Daily Telegraph. “I thought if I only wanted to get married once, I should probably marry a friend.” Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda, smile on the carpet during the premiere of Netflix’s Arrested Development | Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic Who is the father of his wife And they got married. On July 3, 2001, Bateman and Amanda Anka said “Yes”. His wife is the daughter of legendary singer and songwriter Paul Anka. Her mother is former model Anne de Zoghed who was married to the Canadian musician from 1963 to 2000. Amanda has four sisters – Alexandra Anka, Anthea Anka, Alicia Anka, Amelia Anka – and a half-brother Ethan Anka. Amanda also has acting credits to her name for small roles in movies.buffy the vampire slayer,Taxi, andlost highway. Bateman admitted that after tying the knot he still loved her partying ways and it nearly cost him his marriage to Amanda. He recalled the question he had asked Details (by We Weekly): Do you want to continue to excel in your twenties, or do you want to step up a gear and transition into adulthood? Bateman chose his marriage and began attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Paul Anka and his daughter, Amanda Anka, attend a movie premiere | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images How many children Bateman and Amanda have together Bateman made his family his top priority, and on October 28, 2006, he and Amanda welcomed their first child, Francesca Nora Bateman. Their second daughter, Maple Sylvie Bateman, was born six years later on February 10, 2012. Shortly after Maple was born, Bateman sprang to red book“Being a father of two is all I wanted. I’m a big fan of marriage and being a dad. RELATED – Ozark: How Much Jason Bateman Is Paid For His Role On The Series

