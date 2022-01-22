The Pittsburgh Pirates are linked to the Great Late Meatloaf

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Singer-songwriter Meat Loaf on stage for an encore during his visit to the ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ show at New York City Center on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The music world lost a legend on Friday. This happened when Meat Loaf has died aged 74. Meat Loaf was best known for its the album Bat Out of Hell, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time, as well as his roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight club. But did you know Meat Load also had a connection to the Pittsburgh Pirates?

The Pittsburgh Pirates have hosted the Major League Baseball All-Star Game five times. Forbes Filed and Three Rivers Stadium each hosted the game twice, while PNC Park hosted it once. To be fair, it’s a shame that 2006 was the only season in which America’s best ballpark hosted the MLB All-Star Game, but that’s a discussion for another day.

One of the two seasons in which Three Rivers Stadium hosted the MLB All-Star Game was in 1994. While the 1994 season is sadly best known for ending early due to the strike in a player and being the only year since 1902 not to have a World Series, he also featured a terrific All-Star Game.

In the 1994 MLB All-Star Game, the National League won 8-7 over the American League. The game ended when Montreal outfielder Moisés Alou smashed a brace that scored the all-time great padre and MLB Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn who slipped under the tag of his fellow Hall of Famer Pudge Rodríguez to give the NL the win.

It is in this game that you get Meat Loaf’s connection to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Before the first pitch of the game, Meat Loaf sang the national anthem. It didn’t make sense. After all, there were few big stars in the country at the time then Meat Loaf.

It’s always fun to watch pop culture’s connections to baseball. As for Meat Loaf, he had a connection to the Pittsburgh Pirates due to the 1994 MLB All-Star Game. While the 1994 MLB season is the one remembered for all the wrong reasons, it is still the one who connected a music icon to the Pirates forever.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Rum Bunter go out to his family with his passing.