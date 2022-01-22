Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan Recalls ‘Fighting A Live Tiger For The Movies’ While Waiting For News Of Abhishek Bachchan’s Birth | Bollywood
Friday marked 45 years since the release of Amitabh Bachchan’s film Khoon Pasina and the superstar marked it with a throwback image from the set of the film in which he was seen battling a real tiger.
In the photo caption, Amitabh revealed that while filming this scene, he was waiting for the news of the birth of his son Abhishek Bachchan. “Fighting a tiger live for KHOON PASINA movie.. 45 years over!!!.. Chandivali Studios, Mumbai.. and waiting for news of Abhishek’s birth,” the actor wrote. Abhishek was born on February 5, 1976.
In the photo, the actor can be seen holding a tiger lying on the ground while a crew member sits in the background. Khoon Pasina starred Amitabh, Vinod Khanna, Rekha and Nirupa Roy, and was released on January 21, 1977. The film, which was declared a box office smash hit, drew attention to a scene where the character of Amitabh fought a tiger.
The filming of the film took place in 1975-76 in Kashmir. The photo received a lot of comments from fans. One of them joked, “Looks like you guys had fun on Abhisheks birthday.”
Others grew nostalgic for the actor’s ’70s films. “45 years, time flies. What a time that was,” said one fan. “Woh Tiger Bhi khush Ho Kar apne aap Ko Dhanya manta Hoga Isss Real Life Tiger se Mil Kar (This tiger must feel blessed to meet the real tiger) no doubt about that,” another said.
Read also : Amitabh was not part of Deewangi Deewangi because of Aishwarya and Abhishek
During a recent appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan revealed that Amitabh was not part of the song Deewangi Deewangi from her movie Om Shanti Om as he was busy with Abhishek’s wedding preparations. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were getting married that month, he told us, Farah said on the show. The couple married in 2007.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/amitabh-bachchan-recalls-fighting-live-tiger-for-film-as-he-awaited-the-news-of-abhishek-bachchan-s-birth-101642844719288.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
