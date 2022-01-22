Saskatchewan film Donkeyhead wins prestigious accolades

Donkeyhead, which was filmed in Regina, is getting an introduction due to multiple awards and a big-name Hollywood cast. Photo by Don Healy / Regina Chief’s Post

Content of the article The journey has only just begun, but Anand Ramayya is already enjoying a lot from the upcoming Donkeyhead movie.

Content of the article Ramayya is the founder of KarmaFilm, a Saskatoon-based production company that collaborated with Donkeyhead. The feature film shot a year ago in Regina won a top prize at its world premiere in December at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Toronto. Donkeyhead won four major awards: Best Fiction Feature, Best Canadian Feature, Best Editing and Best Supporting Actor (Stephen Lobo). It resonated (with people) and, really, that’s all you want when you’re making a movie, Saskatoon’s Ramayya said. Production was difficult. It was January to February in Regina during the pandemic, but we kept it very safe and the production was actually a really good experience. The team was awesome and the cast was great. Sometimes you make a movie and it doesn’t meet your expectations. This one surpassed them. Agam Darshi is the lead actor, screenwriter and director. She worked alongside a group that included producers Ramayya and Kelly Balon as well as Saskatoon native Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), who is a supporting cast member and executive producer. Thanks in part to Ramayya’s work on Donkeyhead, the Canadian Media Producers Association recently named him one of five nominees for the Established Producer Award. It recognizes professional achievement in film and cultural commitment to the Canadian film production community, the winner will be announced February 11 at the annual Indiescreen Awards.

Content of the article Donkeyhead was released on Netflix in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand (but not Canada) on Friday after its rights in those countries were acquired by ARRAY Releasing, the director’s distribution company. Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay. The deal was a huge feather in Donkeyhead’s hat. He’s kind of an icon in Hollywood, Ramayya explained. She’s a champion of women filmmakers of color. (His involvement) was a really big deal because it’s kind of a stamp of approval from someone who’s really respected as an influencer and as a filmmaker. Thanks to his company, were getting a big release on Netflix. They promoted it and they have a marketing team behind it. It’s exciting for us. Our little film made in Saskatchewan is coming out. Ramayya also has a deal with levelFILM for a theatrical release in Canada in March, which would likely include The Roxy in Saskatoon and Rainbow Cinema in Regina. This will be followed by a move to Super Channel and Amazon Prime in Canada. I’ve been in the situation before where you make a great movie and for some reason the timing isn’t right or it doesn’t quite resonate or there’s some other reason why it doesn’t surrender to the public, said Ramayya, who is Indo-Canadian. In this case, our timing is excellent. There is a real appetite for stories from our side of the mainstream of society. This subject and the family on it really connects with everyone. It’s culturally specific but very universal in its theme. It’s like: Oh, it’s me; it’s my relationship with my brother; my dads like it too. That’s how I felt when my father was sick. There were a lot of parallels between this film and my life.

Content of the article Ramayya’s 81-year-old father, Ray, a fellow filmmaker, died last year on the last day of production. Darshi included a dedication to him in the film. He had a very full life, said Ramayya, who grew up in La Ronge. You just have to be grateful for the time you have. I think he would be really happy with what’s going on right now. It’s a special movie. I’m really proud of it. Ramayya described the film as a South Asian comedy-drama about a girl (played by Darshi) who is the black sheep of the family. She’s caring for her sick father when three successful siblings come home to help her, but family issues from the past come to the surface. The title, Donkeyhead, is a term of endearment for Darshis’ character by his Punjabi father. The Ramayyas company is also working with Darshi on the development of a spin-off series: The Making of Mona. Caregiving and treatment of the elderly is such an important topic right now, Ramayya said. I think it’s just a really touching family comedy-drama that manages to navigate through all of these big issues that we all have to deal with sometimes with real humor. I think everyone is going to see themselves in this movie and laugh and cry and hopefully have a good experience. [email protected]

