5 Bollywood Movies About Adultery You Must Watch Before Gehraiyaan

Bollywood’s obsession with topics of infidelity and adultery is not hidden from moviegoers.

From the era of cinema during the 1970s to the present day, we have many classic films that have approached the subject with great maturity. Keeping in mind the family structures of India and the fabric that binds the relationship together, the films have treated the subjects with great care. While some of them like Silsila, Arth, Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam were heartbreaking, others like No entry, Masti, thank you were just light people who made adultery look like a joke.

As we see the release of the complex modern-day love story Gehraiyaan involving elements of infidelity, here is a list of five Bollywood movies you must watch before.

Five Bollywood movies about adultery you can watch:

Silsila

Yash Chopra’s classic film is still loved by many people for its amazing characters, soothing songs, and locations throughout the film. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Shashi Kapoor in the courier roles. After Shekhar (Shashi Kapoor) dies in a plane crash, his brother Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) breaks up with his girlfriend Chandni (Rekha) and marries Shekhar’s fiancé Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) who is pregnant with a child.

In another tragedy, Shobha loses her child in a car accident, and with no feelings for each other, the two begin to grow apart. Amit rekindles his long-lost love with Chandni after they meet somewhere. Chandni is now married to another man called Anand, who is unaware of Chandni’s infidelity. After a plane crash where Shobha and Anand were traveling, Amit and Chandni realize their love for better halves and separate paths.

Astiva

Astiva is the story of Aditi (Tabu) who is entangled in the complex story of marital relationship, domestic violence and adultery. When Shrikant Pandit-Aditi’s husband (Sachin Khedekar) learns of Aditi’s pregnancy at 25, he gets to the bottom of the matter and discovers that the child is not his. Shrikant confronts Aditi with facts and demands an explanation of the whole affair and why did she lie to him.

The story then plays out like a flashback and it is shown that Shrikant used to leave his newly married wife at home and she eventually found herself alone without any company. Even when she asked to let her work somewhere, Shrikant took it as an insult and said that no woman in her house had ever left for a job.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Hamari Adhuri Kahani is the story of a middle-class woman Vasudha (played by Vidya Balan) who tries to make a living with her son after her husband Hari (played by Rajkumar Rao) has disappeared for years. She, however, doesn’t have such fond memories of being with him and has never felt what it’s like to fall in love, as she survived domestic violence. Until she meets Aarav (played by Emraan Hashmi) who is also her boss and a rich man.

As their love story progresses, Hari returns as a bigot and makes her life miserable.Mohit Suri’s film about three characters trying to make peace in their chaotic lives is full of twists and turns for audiences. This is one of the must-watch adultery movies.

Manmarziyaan

The film shows the love triangle of a Rumi trio (Taapsee Pot), Vicky (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Robbie (played by Abhishek Bachchan). Rumi is a cheerful, young and active girl who falls in love with a roadside Romeo Vicky who is not at all liked by her parents. However, Rumi promised her parents that Vicky would come with her parents to ask them about their marriage, but Vicky does not show up.

Rumi agrees to an arranged marriage with a boy of her parents’ choice – Robbie and ends up marrying him. In time, Robbie realizes she has no feelings for him, and upon finding Rumi cheating on him with Vicky, he calls for the cancellation. Rumi realizes that she is in love with Robbie and that Vicky was never the “material husband” she wanted.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The 2006 movie by Karan Johar stars Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukherjee and Shahrukh Khan in the lead roles. Maya (Rani Mukherjee) and Dev (Shahrukh Khan) are strangers and meet just before Maya marries Rishi (played by Abhishek Bachchan). They instantly connect, however, they break up and Dev encounters an accident resulting in a disability. As a result, he feels inferior to his wife Rhea (played by Zinta) who is a successful editor.

Rishi and Maya’s marriage life isn’t good either, since Maya can’t take on Rishi’s childish behavior. When Dev and Maya reunite, they confess their love and feel bad for cheating on their spouse. Later, they divorce their spouse but do not tell each other. The subject of adultery was handled maturely by Johar in the film and few commented that it was his best work to date.