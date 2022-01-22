Entertainment
5 Bollywood Movies About Adultery You Must Watch Before Gehraiyaan
Bollywood’s obsession with topics of infidelity and adultery is not hidden from moviegoers.
From the era of cinema during the 1970s to the present day, we have many classic films that have approached the subject with great maturity. Keeping in mind the family structures of India and the fabric that binds the relationship together, the films have treated the subjects with great care. While some of them like Silsila, Arth, Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam were heartbreaking, others like No entry, Masti, thank you were just light people who made adultery look like a joke.
As we see the release of the complex modern-day love story Gehraiyaan involving elements of infidelity, here is a list of five Bollywood movies you must watch before.
Five Bollywood movies about adultery you can watch:
Silsila
Yash Chopra’s classic film is still loved by many people for its amazing characters, soothing songs, and locations throughout the film. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Shashi Kapoor in the courier roles. After Shekhar (Shashi Kapoor) dies in a plane crash, his brother Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) breaks up with his girlfriend Chandni (Rekha) and marries Shekhar’s fiancé Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) who is pregnant with a child.
In another tragedy, Shobha loses her child in a car accident, and with no feelings for each other, the two begin to grow apart. Amit rekindles his long-lost love with Chandni after they meet somewhere. Chandni is now married to another man called Anand, who is unaware of Chandni’s infidelity. After a plane crash where Shobha and Anand were traveling, Amit and Chandni realize their love for better halves and separate paths.
Astiva
Astiva is the story of Aditi (Tabu) who is entangled in the complex story of marital relationship, domestic violence and adultery. When Shrikant Pandit-Aditi’s husband (Sachin Khedekar) learns of Aditi’s pregnancy at 25, he gets to the bottom of the matter and discovers that the child is not his. Shrikant confronts Aditi with facts and demands an explanation of the whole affair and why did she lie to him.
The story then plays out like a flashback and it is shown that Shrikant used to leave his newly married wife at home and she eventually found herself alone without any company. Even when she asked to let her work somewhere, Shrikant took it as an insult and said that no woman in her house had ever left for a job.
Suggested reading: The family prepares 365 dishes for their son-in-law in Sakrant. Why do Indian parents pamper damaads?
Hamari Adhuri Kahani
Hamari Adhuri Kahani is the story of a middle-class woman Vasudha (played by Vidya Balan) who tries to make a living with her son after her husband Hari (played by Rajkumar Rao) has disappeared for years. She, however, doesn’t have such fond memories of being with him and has never felt what it’s like to fall in love, as she survived domestic violence. Until she meets Aarav (played by Emraan Hashmi) who is also her boss and a rich man.
As their love story progresses, Hari returns as a bigot and makes her life miserable.Mohit Suri’s film about three characters trying to make peace in their chaotic lives is full of twists and turns for audiences. This is one of the must-watch adultery movies.
Manmarziyaan
The film shows the love triangle of a Rumi trio (Taapsee Pot), Vicky (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Robbie (played by Abhishek Bachchan). Rumi is a cheerful, young and active girl who falls in love with a roadside Romeo Vicky who is not at all liked by her parents. However, Rumi promised her parents that Vicky would come with her parents to ask them about their marriage, but Vicky does not show up.
Rumi agrees to an arranged marriage with a boy of her parents’ choice – Robbie and ends up marrying him. In time, Robbie realizes she has no feelings for him, and upon finding Rumi cheating on him with Vicky, he calls for the cancellation. Rumi realizes that she is in love with Robbie and that Vicky was never the “material husband” she wanted.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
The 2006 movie by Karan Johar stars Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukherjee and Shahrukh Khan in the lead roles. Maya (Rani Mukherjee) and Dev (Shahrukh Khan) are strangers and meet just before Maya marries Rishi (played by Abhishek Bachchan). They instantly connect, however, they break up and Dev encounters an accident resulting in a disability. As a result, he feels inferior to his wife Rhea (played by Zinta) who is a successful editor.
Rishi and Maya’s marriage life isn’t good either, since Maya can’t take on Rishi’s childish behavior. When Dev and Maya reunite, they confess their love and feel bad for cheating on their spouse. Later, they divorce their spouse but do not tell each other. The subject of adultery was handled maturely by Johar in the film and few commented that it was his best work to date.
Sources
2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/film-theatre/bollywood-movies-on-adultery-gehraiyaan-release/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022