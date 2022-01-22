VPAC this week: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Grand Funk Railroad and BODYTRAFFIC





Rob Latour/Courtesy Photo The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek has something for everyone from January 23-29 with a variety of cultural and world-class performances on the schedule. From classical music from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (January 25) to Grand Funk Railroads Some Kind of Wonderful Tour (January 26) to the highly anticipated return of Los Angeles-based dance company BODYTRAFFIC (January 29) , internationally renowned artists make their way to the intimate VPAC stage. Whether you’re a fan of these performers or ready for a new experience, locals and visitors alike can enjoy great entertainment in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Here is a preview of upcoming performances at VPAC: Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is one of 12 members of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. On Tuesday, January 25, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek hosts the Chamber Music Society presenting a program called Romantic Perspectives. Romantic Perspectives explores the romantic movement in music that flourished across Europe during the 19th century. Fueled by the vision of Beethoven, the poetry of Schuber and the hyper-emotivity of Schumann, the composers of the time drew on their innermost being, often deeply inspired by their cultures of origin. Johannes Brahms, said to be the heir to Beethoven’s mantle, adhered to the discipline of the classical age, but composed romantically and passionately. Gustav Mahler, whose symphonies broadened the musical horizon by leaps and bounds, wrote his only work of chamber music, this painfully beautiful movement as an idealistic student. And Csar Franck, the lion of French romantic composers, brought all his sensuality and seriousness to this epic quintet, one of literature’s most beloved masterpieces. Lincoln Center’s Chamber Music Society will bring all those romantic perspectives to life on the VPAC stage on January 25th. Grand Funk Railway They are your conductor. Theyre the American group. And they are certainly kind of wonderful. It’s Grand Funk Railroad, the best-selling rock band of the 1970s coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. With smash hits Im Your Captain, Were an American Band, Some Kind of Wonderful, The Loco-Motion, Inside Looking Out and more, Grand Funk Railroad is a high-energy five-piece band playing 40 shows all over the United States. This year. Grand Funk had 19 charting singles, eight Top 40 hits, and two No. 1 singles (both of which sold over a million each). The group has now racked up 13 gold records and 10 platinum records with sales of over 25 million copies sold worldwide. Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals/drums, writer and lead singer of Were an American Band) and Mel Schacher, The God of Thunder. Joining Brewer and Schacher are vocalist Max Carl, lead guitarist Bruce Kulick and keyboardist Tim Cashion. Sing along to all the hits as Grand Funk Railroad stops in Beaver Creek on Wednesday, January 26. BODY CIRCULATION Contemporary dance group BODYTRAFFIC uses the creative spirit of their Los Angeles home to fulfill their mission to deliver performances that inspire audiences to simply love dance. Since its inception in 2007, BODYTRAFFIC has performed nationwide with a company of superb dancers and accomplished choreographers, as well as an international tour celebrating its 10th anniversary. Brimming with lively, cutting-edge theatricality, BODYTRAFFIC continues to make waves from coast to coast with its universal appeal to new audience members and dance enthusiasts alike. The company is made up of artists trained in some of the best schools in the world and its repertoire includes works by contemporary choreographers like Kyle Abraham, Micaela Taylor, Ohad Naharin and many more. In 2015, BODYTRAFFIC was selected to be the United States’ Cultural Ambassadors to Israel and Jordan through DanceMotion USA, a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs that sought to engage international audiences. through educational opportunities, cultural exchanges and performances. . The company has also served as a Cultural Ambassador to the United States in South Korea (2016), Algeria (2017-18) and Indonesia (2018). End Saturday night at Beaver Creek in style with an innovative and exceptional dance at VPAC.

