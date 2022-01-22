Palak Tiwari hides face and Ibrahim Ali Khan blushes hard as spotted together, fan says ‘Nice Jodi’





Every other day we hear stories of hookups and breakups in the glamorous world. If some shock us, others surprise us. The paps culture and heavy use of social media in today’s times have made it difficult for celebrities to keep their personal lives private. Their every move is captured and later the rim social media gives a verdict on this. This time TV actress, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari and Nabob of Bollywood, the son of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together, driving netizens crazy. Shweta Tiwari was blessed with a baby girl, Palak Tiwari, on October 8, 2000, from her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was blessed with a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, on March 5, 2001 from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. While Palak is 21, Ibrahim is 20, and both stars are busy making their way in the glamorous world. Palak, on the one hand, is popularly known as Bijlee daughter after his song with Hardy Sandhu, on the other hand, Ibrahim worked as an assistant in various films including Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Child Through Surrogacy, Duo Request Privacy On the night of January 21, 2022, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted by the dads leaving a famous restaurant in Mumbai. While previously they were spotted separately, leaving netizens wondering if they were out to dinner together, later they were seen sitting in the same car. While Ibrahim was seen wearing a black T-shirt with a brown jacket, Palak was seen wearing an orange strappy top with a blue bralette pattern and paired it with skinny jeans and white shoes. As they were captured in the car, while Palak was seen hiding her face, Ibrahim, who was sitting next to her, couldn’t help but blush. As soon as their photos and videos started circulating on social media, their fans wondered if they were dating. While some commented, “Why is she hiding to make it obvious??” others commented: “Ibrahim ki smile dekho.” Another user wrote: “Are they a couple”, one even called them jodi and commented: “Nice Jodi”. In an interview with Pinkvilla, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari revealed that she had always wanted to be an actress, saying: “Growing up, I used to watch TV a lot and I was fascinated by this woman wearing a sari and dancing. It was one thing that impressed me. was an actress. I had decided to be an actress long before I knew what an actor meant. Then I found out that she was an actress. Earlier for me, I thought all mothers came to TV and it was a normal thing. I didn’t experience anything different.” Recommended Reading: Remo D’souza’s Wife Lizelle Remembering Baby Brother Jason Watkins Shares Grieving Message On the other hand, during a conversation with SpotboyE, Saif Ali Khan had hinted that his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was “ready” to pursue an acting career. He said: “Ibrahim seems ready for an acting career. And why not? I would like all my children to be in this profession. It’s the best place to work. I remember at 17-18 a mess. Playing saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it gave me job satisfaction. Plus, the pleasure it gave me is more than this that I could ask. Well we loved Palak and Ibrahim jody! And you? Next Read: Twinkle Khanna plays a pun with his daughter, Nitara, thinks she might beat her soon AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

