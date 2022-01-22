Great Yarmouth celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee





Published:

10:51 am January 21, 2022





The communities of Great Yarmouth are gearing up for a good royal celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Queen will this year become the first monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne. To celebrate this historic landmark, Great Yarmouth Borough Council will light a beacon at Anchor Gardens on Yarmouth’s seafront on the evening of June 2. It will be one of more than 1,500 beacons to be lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories. The board is also planning other events. In Filby, several events are planned. A Platinum Jubilee Dance was held on Friday June 3 in the Festival Hall to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. It is a joint venture between Mautby and Filby churches and village community projects.









Events are planned across the borough to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

– Credit: PA There will be a fundraising service of thanks on Sunday, June 5, followed by a luncheon to celebrate the jubilee. Everyone is welcome. In Hemsbya, a workshop should be organized to make wreaths of red, white and blue rags. A demonstration of how to make them will allow you to make more and then resell them for houses to hang on their doors for celebrations. On Sunday, June 5, the village garage sale will take place, as well as a scarecrow party from June 2 to 5. It is hoped that a picnic in the park for everyone will be held at the playground on Sunday afternoon. A post on the Caister Parish Council’s Facebook page says a number of events are planned for the long weekend of celebrations. In the Broadland area, Acle will join in the celebrations, with a big band concert on Friday June 3, a children’s party on Saturday June 4 and a street party on Sunday June 5. Several events will take place over the June Bank Holiday long weekend at Queen’s West Norfolk Estate in Sandringham, including a performance by Katherine Jenkins alongside The Military Wives Choirsatan’s outdoor concert on Friday 3 June. The weekend will end with a show on the estate showcasing a decade of motoring, accompanied by live music and aerial demonstrations. Are you hosting an event to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greatyarmouthmercury.co.uk/things-to-do/days-out/great-yarmouth-borough-queen-jubilee-celebrations-8635898 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos