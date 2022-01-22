Kim Kardashian Flaunts Amazing Figure After Having ‘Butt Implants Removed’





Kim Kardashian drove her fans crazy by flaunting her amazing bikini body in a nude swimsuit set. The 41-year-old posted the sizzling snap of her hourglass figure as she posed poolside in the California sunshine. Amid claims that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had her ‘bum implants’ removed, Kim’s famous asset looked noticeably smaller in her latest post – and fans were quick to notice it. comment. Kim smoldered on camera in some of the snaps and had her eyes fully closed in others as she showed off the nude bikini as she lifted her body from the water for the striking snap. Kim’s long dark locks were pulled back into a low ponytail and she sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.





(Image: kimkardashian/Instagram)

The SKIMS founder has subtly tried to conceal her bum in social media snaps since filler removal rumors first began – but her latest swimsuit snaps have tongues wagging. “Kim’s ass looks tiny these days! It really suits her I think,” one fan commented. “Bum looks natural AF. Love it,” echoed another. “She got those implants removed! She still looks on fire,” someone else said.





(Image: Instagram/kimkardashian)

Meanwhile, a fourth fan exclaimed, “Love Kim’s new look and she seems so incredibly happy these days. She’s embracing her natural beauty.” It comes after the reality star was recently spotted looking noticeably different while out shopping – sparking talk that she had loads removed from her iconic bum. Ever since she shot to fame appearing alongside her family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim’s derriere has been synonymous with her brand — the star even reportedly once insured her beloved bottom for $21 million (15 million). The reality TV star has long denied ever having buttock implants or fillers in her behind — she once famously had an x-ray done in an episode of the E! reality show to try to silence the rumors.





(Image: kimkardashian/Instagram)

“Today I’m going to have a butt x-ray to prove to the world that this is real,” the star said on a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “It’s a really crazy request but my sisters dared me to do an ass x-ray because of all the rumours, it’s not real.” She added: “If I had to have a fake ass, wouldn’t it be dimple-free?” Before getting a butt scan, the star asks sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, “Who the hell in a normal person has buttock implants?” as she waited for her x-ray. As the doctor reveals there are ‘no implants’ in the billionaire businesswoman’s bum, the star expressed her delight at the results and said: ‘The whole world doubted me – it’s the best thing I could have done.” Get the latest celebrity gossip and TV news straight to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly Showbiz newsletterhere.

