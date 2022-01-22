Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her wedding as a makeup artist and says thank you for this honor. Watch | Bollywood

Actor Shraddha Kapoor responded on Saturday as his makeup artist Shraddha Naik thanked her for celebrating her wedding. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha’s makeup artist shared a video and wrote a note for her.

In the video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a purple outfit as she wore minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. She was seen with groom Richie D’souza and bride Shraddha Naik as she celebrated the occasion with them.

Shraddha was also seen cheering on the bride and groom after their vows and featured with the bride in several photos. Sharing the clip, Shraddha Naik captioned her post, “Dear Shraddie, From being introduced to a professional setup 12 years ago to becoming friends and then best friends to you being the officiant at my wedding (black heart emoji ). We’ve come a long way!”

She added, “Thank you for celebrating our wedding. It meant the world to Richie and me!”

Speaking to the comments section, Shraddha Kapoor replied, “My Shraddie, thank you for this honor to be your officer and bridesmaid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu. I love you more than words can say. can ever express it.” Shraddha Naik replied, “@shraddhakapoor I love you Shraddie.” The wedding took place at Majgaon’s Canary Farms Ambavane.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has several projects including Chaalbaaz in London in the pipeline. The film is a reboot of the 1989 romantic comedy Chaalbaaz. The actor, according to news agency ANI, has also signed a three-film franchise based on the television series Naagin. It will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi according to the report.

Read also | Shraddha Kapoor sings BTS and Coldplay’s My Universe for her dog Shyloh, one fan calls her “ARMY girl”. look

Shraddha also has an untitled romance film alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. It is scheduled for release on January 26, 2023. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film will also star veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor. The film was announced in December 2019. However, filming and its release kept being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.