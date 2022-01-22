Regina King’s Son, Musician Ian Alexander Jr., Dead at 26 | Entertainment

Entertainment
The son of actor and director Regina King, Ian Alexander Jr., has died by suicide, his rep confirmed to CNN on Saturday.
“Our family is devastated on the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply for the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time,” a statement from King provided. by it said the representative.
Alexander was a musician and DJ. He played like “Desdun“, according to his Instagram page. He had released a new single, “Green Eyes,” on January 7 and had performances scheduled in Los Angeles later that month.
He was King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.
king’s son tribute paid to his mother on his birthday last year.
“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, your artistry and your gangsta! To be able to watch you take this life by the neck and make it yours is something I will be forever grateful for. But for you “Having as a mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. Being all you are while still having time to be there and love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable.”
“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me being a mother to realize how amazing a woman is. [my mother] is,” King said. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You can say yes, but if you don’t have children, you don’t know what it is. But when you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling there is. So that’s the biggest part of me. Being Ian’s mother.”
For help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis assistance in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454
