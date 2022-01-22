Entertainment
Tip Tip Barsa to Aankh Marey: Top 10 Popular Bollywood Remake Songs
Bollywood has been experiencing a major trend towards remakes for quite some time. Not only are filmmakers buying the rights to major hits in every language, there has also been a trend to remake iconic numbers. From the remake of Tip Tip Barsa to Nadiyon Paar, these tracks have become popular on social media platforms. Today, we bring you the list of top 10 popular remake songs that created a lot of buzz.
Ankh Marey:The original song is part of the first Arshad Wars movie, Tere Mere Sapne. Aankh Marey was recast in a recent romantic Bollywood action movie Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The energetic track witnessed stellar performances from the stars. The remix of the song was a fresh new version, but the vibe and feel was the same as the original.
Hawaii Hawaii:The iconic song Hawa Hawai from Mr. India (1987) featuring Sridevi was remade for Tumhari Sulu as Hawa Hawai 2.0 featuring Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka. The unmistakable voice of Kavita Krishnamurthy has been retained in this newly recreated and reprogrammed version. The song immediately struck a chord with audiences and became an instant hit.
OLE OLE 2.0:The song Ole-ole was released in 1994 in the movie Yeh Dillagi, and it starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. This song was redone in 2020 and featured Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. It was in the movie Jawaani Janeman. Both songs were good in their lyrics and beats and were loved by people. The song was considered one of the best remixes that reminds everyone of the iconic and evergreen song from the 90s and its hook pitch too.
Tip Tip Barsa Paani:If you’re a 90s kid, you might remember Raveena Tandon’s jaw-dropping performance in the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the 1994 release Mohra. It is considered one of the best-known tracks of the 90s. Interestingly, the song recently saw a remake of Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi’s crime drama. And this time it was Katrina Kaif stepping into Raveenas’ shoes and she did a great job.
Nadiyon Paar:This groovy number by Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, who shook the nation to his music, is also a remake. For the uninitiated, the song was a remake of the popular Punjabi number of the same name by Shamur.
Aila Re Aila:Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi’s crime drama had another recreated song which happens to be Aila Re Aila. Of note, the song happens to be a remake of Aila Re Aila featuring Akshay Kumar from her 2010 release Khatta Meetha. Interestingly, both songs were sung by Daler Mehendi.
Tamma Tamma again:The original song Tamma Tamma from the 1990 film Thanedaar, starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt was the most popular song of the year. In the remake of the Tamma Tamma song once again, the original essence was kept alive by simply adding a heartbeat and an extra rap to match the tempo. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan did the song justice and it became the most played song at parties.
Saki Saki:Nora Fatehi is a new favorite dance sensation and her dance chartbusters are making the world weak on their feet. The Saki remix of the film Batla House became the popular dance anthem of the year 2019. The original song featured Koena Mitra, which also gave her overnight stardom. Both the original version as well as the remake version are amazing, but watching Nora Fatehi dance to this spirited number is a delight.
Bachna Ae Haseeno:This song was a super hit from the 1977 Hindi musical drama film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. This popular song featured Rishi Kapoor. Several years later, this song was remade for Ranbir Kapoor’s starring film of the same name. Bachna Ae Haseeno’s track features Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Dibar:Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen drove fans crazy with her epic dance moves in the song Dilbar. A remake of this song was made for John Abraham star Satyameva Jayate. The new Dilbar featured Nora Fatehi, who did not disappoint the audience with her crisp dance moves with a tinge of Arabic twists.
