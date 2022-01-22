John Boyega’s Incredible 892 Performance Proves The Actor Is Much More Than Star Wars





Just over two years have passed since John Boyega last star wars franchise as fan-favorite character Finn, and we haven’t had much of a chance to see what the next chapter in the 29-year-old actor’s career goes from here. Following the The Rise of Skywalker, boyega has since starred in a few things here and there, but his latest project really shows that this actor can put on quite a powerful dramatic performance. CinemaBlend was among the Sundance Film Festival 2022 virtual audience present for the first screening of 892, and I now feel like the best may not yet have come out of John Boyega. The independent film which is part of the festival’s American drama competition sees Boyega play real-life U.S. Navy veteran Brian Easley and tells his tragic story like a tense thriller. 892 chronicles the true events that took place in suburban Atlanta in 2017 when Brian Easley showed up one morning at a Wells Fargo bank and claimed he had a bomb in his backpack. Easley took two clerks hostage as he demanded authorities return his monthly Department of Veterans Affairs disability check on which he depended, but by mistake it was not placed in his account. (Image credit: Vox Media) The father of a young girl and a veteran who had separated from the service on an honorary discharge in 2005 began to panic that he would be on the streets. Brian Easley made this decision at the bank in hopes that he would just get the money back. Veterans Affairs jumped him from hoop to hoop just to fix it. John Boyega has a lot of emotional weight to bear 892, and not only is it completely unlike anything we’ve seen him in, but it also showcases a side to the actor that could spawn a truly great career. John Boyega has been fiercely honest as he rose to popularity as an actor. After The Rise of Skywalker caused some disappointment among fans, especially when it comes to Finn’s ambiguous fate , he was vocal on his own thoughts on the franchise , in addition to sharing that playing in a franchise did feeling like he was in a “luxury prison” and how he wanted to flex different muscles as an actor. Finn was a fun-loving character, but his 892 really shows that Boyega can work very well with other types of roles. Of course, it’s hard to forget the moment in June 2020 when John Boyega stood up at a London Black Lives Matter protest and delivered an impassioned speech to a crowd. He said he wasn’t sure if he would have a career after speaking out about social justice, but “fuck that”. The viral video led to a number of great filmmakers to speak out in support of his efforts . The next 892 is a great indication that Boyega’s career is exciting to look forward to. While waiting for the large-scale release of the film, discover other John Boyega movies to watch .

