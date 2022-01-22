Fans of actress Ana de Armas file a complaint because she was excluded from the 2019 film





Two fans filed a federal class action lawsuit Friday, alleging they were duped into praising the 2019 film “Yesterday” because Ana de Armas appeared in the trailer. Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, Calif., say they each paid $3.99 to rent the film on Amazon Prime, only to find out that de Armas was removed from the final cut of the film. The lawsuit accuses Universal of engaging in deceptive marketing and seeks to recover at least $5 million on behalf of affected consumers. “Because consumers were promised a movie starring Ana De Armas by the ‘Yesterday’ trailer, but did not receive a movie starring Ana de Armas at all, these consumers have no received no value for their rental or purchase,” the lawsuit states. WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Ana de Armas attends Lionsgate’s ‘Knives Out’ premiere at Regency Village Theater on November 14, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic “Yesterday” stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, a singer-songwriter who, following a supernatural event, is the only person on Earth who remembers The Beatles. Malik rockets to stardom claiming credit for their songs. De Armas was to appear as Roxane, a love interest who is introduced to Malik on the set of James Corden’s talk show. Malik was to serenade her with a rendition of George Harrison’s song “Something.” But the scenes with the character of de Armas were removed. Richard Curtis, the screenwriter, explained to cinema mix that audiences didn’t like the idea of ​​Malik walking away from his primary love interest in the film, played by Lily James. “It was a very traumatic cut, because she was shiny in it. I mean really radiant,” Curtis told the outlet. “You know, it’s one of those things where it’s some of our favorite scenes from the movie, but we had to cut them for the good of the whole.” The suit describes de Armas as a “talented, successful and famous actress” and notes her roles in “Blade Runner 2049”, “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die”. The lawsuit resembles a complaint about the movie “Drive” that was filed in Michigan in 2011. In that case, the plaintiff alleged that the trailer made the movie look like it would be an “action driving movie.” at high speed,” and she was unprepared for the film’s slow-paced interpersonal drama punctuated with graphic violence. A court of appeal dismissed this case for several reasons, including that the trailer was not misleading. “A review of the trailer demonstrates that it is not particularly inconsistent with the content of the film,” the Michigan court said. “Every scene shown in the preview also appeared in the movie.” The defendants in that case also argued that the film and trailer were protected by the First Amendment. Woulfe and Rosza are represented by attorney Cody R. Lejeune. Universal declined to comment. Universal and TODAY are both owned by the same parent company, NBCUniversal.

