Deepika Padukone blushes while talking about her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan: “Have you seen us? | Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan collaborated for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter. In a recent interview, Deepika opened up about her on-screen chemistry with co-star Hrithik.

The film was announced on Hrithik’s birthday last year when he tweeted: “Presenting a preview of MARFLIX’s vision as a Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand ride.”

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika visibly blushed and exclaimed: Have you seen us? when asked about his chemistry with Hrithik. Speaking about working with Hrithik, she said: “I’ve always wanted to work with him, I feel like sometimes it’s not just about wanting to work with someone, I just have the feel like there’s so many things, it’s got to be the right script, it’s got to be the right director, it’s got to be the right time in your life. There’s so many things that decide, so yeah, I guess it’s is the right time for us to come together.

When the film was announced last year, Siddharth said in a statement: It’s definitely been one of the most exciting times of my life to bring together two of my favorite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time at the Indian and global audience. . I am thrilled to start the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action cinema in India.

Deepika was last seen in 83, with her actor husband Ranveer Singh. His new film Gehraiyaan is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Hrithik Roshan’s last film was War, which was also directed by Siddharth. He has Vikram Veda lined up for release. It is a remake of the Tamil hit of the same name.