Vegan Restaurant Karma Collective Lafayette

Have you considered eating plant-based or looking for healthy alternatives to your favorite snacks? Look no further than Karma Collective in Lafayette. From vegan soups and entrees to gluten-free cakes and breads, the Karna Collective is redefining the way you think about food. Founded by Bethany Sanchez and Brittany Duplantis in 2018, the Karma Collective offers clean, plant-based, and gluten-free food. Sanchez came up with the concept after visiting the local farmer’s market and connecting with other women. Food finds:Savor a taste of Spain at the tapas bar in Pamplona “This whole collective was born out of a group of single mothers at the farmer’s market,” says Sanchez. “It started in Lafayette, I had two friends that I saw regularly at the market, they really inspired me, Henné et Mélodie. “Mel owned Evolve Juice and Henna had BiBi’s Patisserie. One side had gluten-free, healthy, farm-to-table pastries. idea! We were always talking, you know, there’s got to be a way to have a store, there’s got to be a way to set it up. So one day I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’ Sanchez opened the Tribe Collective as a hub for small businesses. At their peak, around eight chefs worked in their commissary kitchen from a multitude of small restaurants and pop-ups. BiBi’s Patisserie and Evolve Juice were also hosted within Tribe Collective. Community involvement was essential for the Tribe Collective. Known for hosting events in the building and around Lafayette, including yoga, urban gardening and poetry nights. After nine years, the Tribe Collective merged with a local macaron bakery and officially became Karma Collective. Duplantis works as the head baker for Karma Collective, a role in which she has found purpose. “I started as a dishwasher, one day I was asked to replace a baker” explains Duplantis. “They needed a batch of brownies and I made them…they were better than normal bakers. That feeling was awesome!” Some staples offered by the restaurant are their daily soups, fresh bread and desserts. Other items sold by Karma Collective include sea foam, cold-pressed juices, royal cakes, lemonades, energy bowls, and custom cakes. Karma Collective’s mission is to make healthy, high-quality food accessible to everyone. Some of Lafayette’s most popular pop-up restaurants can be found at Karma Collective, including: The Northside Vegan and Vegan Angel. Karma Collective is a certified gluten-free restaurant. The restaurant is located at 104 E Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette. They are open from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. Monday Saturday. For daily updates and promotions, visit them on Instagramwww.instagram.com/karmacollectivelaf. Connect with WaTeasa Freeman by [email protected] or on Twitter @wateasaf

