Inside the actors wardrobe and favorite fashion pieces





Any go-to jewellery?

I like to stack silver and gold rings simple Dinosaur Designs bands mixed with jeweled pieces. What’s your fragrance of choice?

Diptychs fig fragrance, Philosykos. Can you remember a favorite outfit from when you were a child?

I lived in dungarees. I had curly locks and had to wear an eye patch it was an interesting look! What’s at the top of your fashion wish list?

I love the whole collection that Swedish stylist Suzanne Koller has done with APC, the bags are especially lovely. What was your first fashion moment?

The first time I remember being aware of fashion I was tiny, maybe four years old. My godmother, costume designer Jennie Tate, used to come over with suitcases of fabric and cut-offs from the costume departments she was working in. We would sit and look at each piece and talk about what we could make with it. Claude is inspired by Italian actress Monica Vitti, who appeared in the 1961 film, La Notte. Credit:Getty Images And your worst fashion mistake?

My lockdown fringe. What shoes do you wear most often?

Knee-high gray leather APC boots and Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops. What do you wear to bed?

A beautiful, vintage pajama-short set I found when I was last in LA. Do you have a favorite fashion icon?

Monica Vitti. She wore gorgeous, feminine pieces white shirts with beautifully cut skirts and trousers. Theres a shot of her in a velvet blazer and a simple pin which I love. Or even 60s Mick Jagger and George Harrison in their suits. Loading Is there something you would never wear?

Chinos Ive never found a pair that suits me. What’s a fashion trend you like?

Knitted vests I have a gorgeous one from Alexa Chung. What do you wear on a typical working day?

Something easy to get in and out of, like a jumpsuit. What’s your favorite Sunday look?

It tends to be a Rixo dress that I can just put on and look done. To read more from Sunday Life magazine, click here. Make the most of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well newsletter. Get it in your inbox every Monday.

