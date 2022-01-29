Eddie Warner almost perfect in Cousino bowling victory – Macomb Daily





Eddie Warner was in the strike zone — and almost perfect — at the Summit Entertainment Center. The ninth-grader rolled 10 consecutive strikes and finished with 289 in the first of two games to help Cousino defeat Utica 20.5-9.5 in a MAC White Division bowling match Friday. John Wendling, left, and Nick Haworth helped Lakeview defeat Roseville in a MAC White Division match on Friday. (GEORGE POHLY — MediaNews Group)

Cousino defeated Utica at Summit Entertainment Center. The Patriots’ bowlers were, from left, Brian Francis, Reece Williams, Eddie Warner, Chris Marsack and Cameron Jozwik. (GEORGE POHLY — MediaNews Group)

Sisters Hadley Clark, left, and Aubree Clark helped Utica defeat Cousino 21-9 in a MAC White Division match on Friday. (GEORGE POHLY — MediaNews Group)

Ford’s Brianna Rebar had games of 190 and 191 at Summit Entertainment Center on Friday. (GEORGE POHLY)

Anchor Bay’s Melanie Straub had games of 202 and 193 against Ford on Friday. (GEORGE POHLY)

Nick Williams of Utica rolled a 245 game at Summit Entertainment Center on Friday. Warner, who uses a two-handed delivery, was within two strikes of what would have been his first perfect game when the 10-pin wouldnt fall on his second throw of the 10th frame. Thats the pin I struggle with the most, Warner said. Nevertheless, it was a productive day for Warner, who had 233 in the second game at the Washington Township establishment. It was a great two games, he said. I was mostly staying calm, focused and consistent. Warner closed the first game by picking up the spare. He took in stride the brush with perfection. Therell be other times, he said. I felt disappointed, but hey, its better to make the spares than not. Warner is enjoying his first season of varsity bowling. Everyones really nice, he said. I’ve made a lot of new friends. Theres been days when everyone’s struggled a bit, but weve been pretty consistent. Warner came to the Patriots with the two-handed style. I use two hands, no thumb, and use the momentum of the ball instead of my own strength, Warner said. He adopted the delivery to improve his accuracy. I started off a one-hander, but I couldn’t get the ball in the same spot every time, Warner said. Chris Marsack had games of 215 and 189 to help Cousino defeat Utica. For Utica, Nick Williams had games of 245 and 180; Kyle Goins 202 and 195, and Brandon Davis has 223. In other matches, Ford defeated Anchor Bay 19-12 and Lakeview defeated Roseville 28-2. John Wendling had games of 259 and 201 and Nick Haworth had 248 and 215 to spark Lakeview. The Huskies are in first place with a 7-1 record. They have two division matches left as they hunt the White championship. Thats our goal, Haworth said. Last year we fell short, but this year were bowling a lot better. Hopefully, Wendling added, we can keep our heads up and finish it out. Haworth said he had a consistent day on the lanes. I was hitting my target and getting good reaction, he said. Wendling wasnt happy with the way he bowled at the beginning of the match. The carry wasnt that great, he said. In the second game, I made a ball change and figured it out. Rosevilles Josh Reini had 200-183 and Jordin Griffith 196-177. Fords Andrew Martin had 250-237; Matthew Radjewski has 235 games, and Zach Florence 200-194. For Anchor Bay, Mike Pupin had 233-213; Darren Lee 235-205 and Robert Austin 197-192. In girls matches, Anchor Bay defeated Ford 27-3; Lakeview defeated Roseville 30-0, and Utica defeated Cousino 21-9. Anchor Bay is in first place at 7-1. Erika Dominas had games of 213 and 200 and Melanie Straub 202 and 193 to spark Anchor Bay. Fords Grace Polega had 214 and 174, and Brianna Rebar 191 and 190. For Lakeview, Hannah Tracyznski (192-164) and Rose Gutierrez (180) led the way. Rosevilles Jessica Folder had 157-145. The Clark sisters, Aubree and Hadley, led Utica. Aubree, a senior, had games of 237 and 222. Hadley, a ninth-grader, had a pair of 202 games. I think the season is going pretty well, Aubree said. I hope we win a team tournament soon. I want to share that with my teammates. This is Aubrees fourth season on the team. We all get along really well, she said. Im going to miss it a lot. Morgan Petroff had 216-214 for Cousino.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2022/01/29/eddie-warner-almost-perfect-in-cousino-bowling-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos