Interview: Ananya Panday Speaks Candidly About Her Bollywood Dreams

Published on 30.01.22, 04:24 AM

When Ananya Panday was offered the role of Tia in the next movie Gehraiyaan, she apologized and spent the next 20 minutes in the bathroom. Raison? I was in shock that this project was even going to come to me. I was so happy to be a part of a movie like this, Ananya had revealed when launching the movie’s trailer a few days ago. At 23, and with three films behind her before Gehraiyaanthe daughter of actor Chunky Pandays has already gained attention for her ease in front of the camera, whether for a film or a fashion shoot.

In Gehraiyaan, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from February 11, Ananya stars as one of the most complex and layered characters she’s played so far, in what is a story about messy people. and their more messy relationships. The film, co-produced by Karan Johar who cast Ananya three years ago in Student of the Year 2 is directed by Shakun Batra, the man with real and relatable films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons to his name. , and co-stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Over a video call, we chatted with the effervescent and articulate Ananya about the Gehraiyaan experience, how she handles criticism, and how she lives her dream, one film at a time.

What’s it like to be part of a movie that almost everyone can’t wait to see? Thank you very much! It’s pretty special, that’s for sure! I think that’s what happens with Shakun’s films (Batra, director). People feel like what you see on screen is actually happening in their home. They felt it very, very strongly with Kapoor & Sons. When it comes to the subject of Gehraiyaanwhen films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Silsila came out, they were considered to be ahead of their time, but what we talk about in our film is not something that only happens today. .it’s been going on forever. I’m referring to infidelity, but I think from the trailer people also realized that this isn’t just a movie about infidelity. The public wants to dive into the world of Gehraiyaan and its complex characters and interpersonal relationships.

Would you agree that Tia in Gehraiyaan is the richest character you’ve played so far? I will definitely say he is the most emotionally fleshed out character that has come my way. That doesn’t take away from my other characters, though. The characters I played in the previous three films were all strong, they had their own complexities, they were real and honest. I got comments from young girls in the audience that they were all relatable. It’s always the best thing I hear because as a young girl, I’m always looking for women in movies to identify with. Tia would definitely be one of the most emotionally complicated characters I’ve played. It was really difficult, from the beginning. Like Sid (Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays Zain) said we wanted to play those roles but we just didn’t know how to play them (smiles). Shakun deserves credit for holding our hands through the process and making it easy for all of us.

When we last spoke, you said Gehraiyaan was a very ‘cathartic’ experience for you because Tia is very close to who you are and after playing her you discovered a lot about yourself. Could you be more precise ? Now that everyone has a jhalak of Tia, it feels like she’s extremely loving. She likes to see the good side of people, she is very loyal in her relationships and how she is with her family and friends. But she also has an insecure side to her character, a dependent side, which I also feel like I have. I may not have gone through exactly what Tia went through because I’m still very young and most of my relationships are the ones I had in school (laughs). These really don’t matter. So while I may have these emotions on the surface, as Tia I had to dive deeper and experience them more. I must have had this uncomfortable moment of facing certain truths and insecurities that I have inside and bringing them out. It was cathartic because it happened on camera, it wasn’t something I was sorting out sitting in my room or writing in my journal. I had to let go of a lot of the barriers and walls I had built and just trust and submit to the process. And even though it’s a very intense and complex film, we had a lot of fun making it. It’s because of the kind of people we all are…we have the same sense of humor, and so every day on set was a lot of fun. Shakun would give Sid and I an NG (Not good, ie an unusable) hold and just let the two of us have our way. We would be as filmi as possible because Sid and I have this huge filmi side to us. So we would go all out and smother every emotion, but Shakun’s films are the complete opposite of that. It was very fun! It’s only been a handful of films, but you left a mark in each one. How do you view the journey you have made so far? Honestly, in my early films, I was so excited to be an actor that I never really thought of the process that way. I was just enjoying every moment, completely going with the flow. With Gehraiyaan, Shakun really helped me define my process. I didn’t fully understand, I’m still learning. And I actually fell in love with getting so deep into a character that you actually forget when it’s ‘Action’ and when it’s ‘Cut’. I think any actor will tell you that they have this character, that they have this moment in a take where they “feel” something. It’s very hard to let go, you know… you just feel something different and I felt that on so many occasions during filming Gehraiyaan…. Whether it’s keeping the dialogue and actors’ movements flowing or taking so many takes…. We all joke that Shakun likes to do a million takes, but that’s not not from a place of confusion, it stems more from a place of exploration. For me, working with him was like tasting blood (smile)… once you feel that, you don’t want to go back.

Which character, besides Tia, was closest to who Ananya is? It will be very limiting to only play characters that look like me. But once I start playing a character, I unwittingly add something of myself to it. That’s why every actor will play the same role differently because there’s something about themselves in that character. I actually think it will be very scary to play something very similar to who you are as a person, instead of putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. This is because when you play yourself, you allow people to judge you with the character. Considering you come from a family of filmmakers, you’d think you’re used to it, but you get your fair share of criticism. How are you going to handle this? It gets to me. I would be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me. I just turned 23. But all credit goes to my parents (Chunky and Bhavana Panday). My dad had his fair share of ups and downs, and I grew up watching him be unfazed and neutral through both success and failure. I always try to imbibe that from my father. What really keeps me grounded is spending time with my friends and family. I love acting and it’s my passion, but I also feel the need to disconnect from what sometimes accompanies this career.