10 guest stars who became Hollywood powerhouses

The announcement of supernatural prequel,The Winchesters,has fans revisiting the original series to refresh their memories ahead of its release. Watching, the audience can spot familiar faces that weren’t so familiar back then!the supernaturalThe immense popularity has made it a great place for aspiring actors to gain some recognition and screen time. Some of these “little” actors would go on to star in some of Hollywood’s major movies and TV shows.

During their stays onSupernaturalthey were only minor characters, only appearing in an episode or two.

ten Ashley Benson





Ashley Benson, known for her role as ABC’s Hanna MarinPretty little Liarsplayed a very different role inSupernatural. She appears in Season 4, Episode 7 as high school student Tracy Davis, but she is no ordinary teenager. After an investigation by Dean and Sam, they learn that Tracy is a six hundred year old evil and murderous witch with immense power. Although Tracy is killed off at the end of the episode, this small role helped Benson become a more notable actor. She then had a very successful career when she landed thePretty little Liarsgig just two years later in 2010. Her success saw her starring in other hugely popular titles like the moviespring breakers(2013) alongside big names like Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens. She continues to act and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

9 Alden Ehrenreich





Alden Ehrenreich appears in season 1, episode 2 ofSupernatural.Ehrenreich was discovered by none other than Steven Spielberg, and it was when he met him that he was able to start playing seriously. He plays Ben Collins, the younger brother of Haley and Tommy Collins, the latter having disappeared during a camping trip. Ben and his sister rescue Tommy from a mine shaft guarded by the terrifying Wendigo, accompanied by Dean and Sam. This was just the start of Ehrenreich and his acting career – the Los Angeles-born actor has then starred as the legendary Han Solo in the filmSolo: A Star Wars Storyas well as in the Coen brothers’ filmHello, Caesar!along with other big names like George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson. Ehrenreich’s career continues to flourish and he is expected to star in several films that will be released soon.





8 Dustin Milligan





Dustin Milligan played “Ghostfacer” Alan J. Corbett in Season 3, Episode 13 of the series. His character has been involved with the fan-favorite group of Ghostbusters documenting their investigations for the public. This is the only episode he features as he is killed by a vengeful ghost during an internship for the Ghostfacers.

Her appearance on the show led to much bigger roles; he starred in the hit TV series90210like Ethan Ward right afterSupernatural.He is best known for playing the loveable Ted Mullens onSchitt’s Creek.His success on television has also led him to star in several films, some of which are still in post-production.Currently, he plays Josh Carter in the hit sitcomRutherford Falls.





seven Sterling K. Brown





Before Sterling K. Brown Starred as Randall Pearson in NBC’s Shitty DramaIt’s ushe played vampire hunter Gordon Walker onSupernatural. He first appeared in the early episodes of Season 2 as a man seeking revenge against the monsters mentioned for kidnapping his sister and continued to make appearances through Season 3. His character eventually faced demise by decapitation, but Brown had a big run on the show. Since his time on the show, he’s become an elite Hollywood actor and was even named one ofTimemagazine’s 100 most influential people in 2018 – a huge honor among actors. That being said, Brown is undeniably one ofSupernaturalthe most famous guest stars ever featured.





6 Lauren Cohan





Lauren Cohan, made famous by playing Maggie Greene inThe walking dead,made her television debut when she played the tragic character, Bela Talbot, onSupernatural,season 3. Although she was the enemy of the main brothers, her unfortunate history has lent her some sympathy as she suffered abuse as a child that led her to walk the path of evil that she chose. She may have been killed off after 6 episodes, but her character became one of the show’s most memorable guest stars. Cohanherself still currently represents beloved Maggie Greeneand is working on a series of other projects with big-budget production studios like WarnerBrothers and ABC.





5 Dylan Minette





Dylan Minnette, the Indiana-born actor was just 12 years old when he made an appearance in season 4, episode 11 ofSupernatural.He played Danny Carter, an innocent boy kidnapped by “the girl in the walls”, who hid him under the house. The whole story is quite dark and disturbing around the “girl in the walls” and her family, but regarding Danny, he was rescued by Dean and reunited with his family. Minnette, now 25, is known for her starring role on Netflix13 reasons whylike Clay Jensen. Also of note, he’s had major success in the horror genre, starring in several horror movies between 2013 and now, his most recent being the 2022 New Edition of Scream.





4 Finn Wolfhard





Finn Wolfhard, famous for his role instranger thingsas Mike Wheeler, was just 13 when he appeared onSupernaturallike Jordie Pinsky. Her character has a traumatic experience when her parents are murdered by her babysitter Sydney, who has her soul sucked out by Amara (or, the Darkness, God’s sister). This concert was one of Wolfhard’s very first television appearances, and only a year later he scored his role instranger thingsthat changed his life forever. He went to act in big movies likeThis(2017),as well as its sequel in 2019. He is also a director and musician, providing vocals and guitar in his bandCalpurniaTo be so talented at just 19, Wolfhard has a promising career ahead of him.









3 Sarah Drew





Sarah Drew, known as April Kepner on ABCGrey’s Anatomy,the sweet and smart doctor from Ohio, made quite the impression that Nora onSupernatural(season 5, episode 12).Norabecomes possessed by a hostile and manipulative demon, but is exorcised by Dean and his friend Gary. At this point, in 2009, she had already been cast asGrey’s Anatomy,but was still new to the cast and had not achieved the level of fame she is at today. Since then, she has starred in several movies and TV movies, and has a recurring role in the teen drama/thrillercruel summer.





2 Jeffrey Dean Morgan





Another cohort ofGrey’s Anatomymade their debut inSupernatural.Jeffrey Dean Morgan played Dean and Sam’s father, John Winchester, throughout the show. John was notably one of the greatest hunters in the world and loved by his sons and fans of the series. Morgan’s success in the role would see him land hisGrey’s Anatomygig as beloved character Denny, a patient who married one of his doctors, Izzy.

The two showssaw his demise, but those gigs brought him to his greatest yet: Negan, the bat-wielding villain. Today, he still plays onThe Walking Deadand starred and acted in several feature films, some of which are still in progress.





1 Cory Monteith





AdoredJoyactor, whose death was mourned around the world, started out in much smaller roles before landing his role as Finn Hudson. Monteith appeared in season 1, episode 2 ofSupernaturalas Gary, an unfortunate victim of the Wendigo – he was captured on his camping trip alongside Tommy (played by Ehrenreich as mentioned above). Monteith’s appearance onSupernaturalwas one of many small roles she took that led her toJoy. His success playing Finn Hudson was astronomical, and although his career was cut short, it was memorable and highly regarded.

